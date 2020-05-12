How to Use Essential Oils for Isolation Anxiety

We need new tools, now more than ever such as essential oils for isolation anxiety. It’s no secret that we have all found ourselves in an unprecedented time in both history and our lives. Self isolation is the new norm, and the date for when our daily lives return to “normal” continually gets pushed further and further back. All of this can get overwhelming, even for those that remain stoic and resolved in the toughest of tough situations.

To get through this strange time we’re in, it’s more important than ever to be kind to ourselves and practice self-care. This goes beyond bubble baths and face masks (though these are excellent self-care strategies)—self-care in a crisis means prioritizing yourself and your mental, emotional and physical wellness. One way to practice self-care in all three of these areas is through adopting an essential oils routine, which has been proven to alleviate symptoms of depression, anxiety and insomnia.

For those with and without preexisting mental health conditions, quarantining away from friends, family and loved ones isn’t easy. Those that have these conditions, like clinical anxiety and depression, may find their symptoms worsened as a result of the drastic measures we have had to take to keep ourselves, and others, safe. Essential oils are an easy way to help alleviate some of the symptoms that come with these conditions, including:

Sleeplessness, trouble sleeping or insomnia

Isolating, troubled or generally negative thoughts

High levels of str ess , fear, anxiety or nervousness

Mental fatigue or exhaustion

There are a variety of well-known essential oils that can help curb these symptoms, and give you a much-needed way to relax and be kinder to yourself in these stressful and uncertain times. Now that we are all spending more and more time indoors, adopting an essential oils routine is a great way to liven up your living space and make it more calming, welcoming and better for yourself. Read on to learn more about five of the essential oils that can help with the anxieties and fear around isolation, quarantining and social distancing.

Luckily, through self care practices like essential oils, we can take care of our minds and emotions during this time. Remember to prioritize your own wellbeing during this time, and for more information on using essential oils for isolation anxieties, reference this visual from FragranceX.



5 Essential Oils to Use for Anxiety

1. Lavender

One of the most well-known essential oils, lavender is widely recognized for its herbaceous and calming aroma. With usage dated back to Roman civilizations, the lavender scent has shown in studies to fight against mild depression, ease anxious feelings and help with fitful sleeping habits.

The best way to reap the benefits that lavender essential oils can offer is through diffusing before bed to make your bedroom a sweet-smelling haven. Keeping your bedroom dark and staying off your phone before bed can help as well, as the blue light our phones emit has been linked to sleep troubles. For more help, apply this oil topically with a carrier oil behind your ears and on your wrists.

2. Sandalwood

Having an earthy, woody scent, this oil has proven in studies to increase both mental focus and clarity, which makes this an ideal oil to diffuse while studying or meditating. Sandalwood also has a positive effect on the limbic system, or the part of your brain that regulates emotions. Lastly, this oil has a mildly sedative effect that can help users improve both length and quality of sleep.

To reap the benefits that sandalwood offers, diffuse this while getting ready for bed and drop some oil into your nightly lotion. This way, you’re treating yourself to a well-deserved massage, and you’re enabling your whole body to enjoy all that sandalwood can do for you.

3. Orange

Citrus scents, including lime, lemon and grapefruit, are well-known to cause powerful spikes in energy and optimism when used. Orange essential oil is no different, and has even been shown to have antidepressant-like effects on users. In fact, a recent study showed orange essential oils to lower cortisol levels, which reduces persistent feelings of stress, dread and anxiety.

This scent is best to diffuse in the morning to start your day off on the right foot. In pinch, keep a small bottle on you and inhale directly from the bottle to ease your mind and worries during the day. Citrus is definitely one of the best essential oils to use in recipes for anxiety.

4. Turmeric

This spectacularly colored root has been used medicinally in teas, vitamins and supplements for decades, so it’s no surprise that the oil can have positive effects on the brain. It’s antidepressant-like qualities can be attributed to its main component, called curcumin. Curcumin has been shown to boost the brain’s levels of brain- derived neurotrophic factor (BNDF), which causes depression. Curcumin can also lift levels of serotonin and dopamine, which cause happiness, positivity and overall mood lifts.

To pick yourself up the next time you’re struggling, drop some turmeric oil into your favorite hand cream or body lotion. Surrounding yourself with this uplifting scent will help remind yourself, and your brain, that it’s all going to be alright.

5. Jasmine

This powerfully floral scent isn’t just pretty to look at, but can have some very positive effects on your brain and overall mood. This scent has a sedative effect on the brain, which can calm feelings of stress as well as anxious thoughts and feelings. Jasmine has also shown to have the ability to stimulate the brain, raising feelings of happiness and overall lifting the mood. A study cited the scent of jasmine to be “as calming as valium.”

To see how the scent of jasmine can help you relax and improve your mood, apply topically with a carrier oil to your pulse points. This way, the scent of jasmine will emanate gently all day, reminding you to stay calm and centered in times of stress. If this isn’t an option, inhaling the scent from the bottle can have the same centering effect on your brain and mood.

Using essential oils during stressful situations, either day-to-day ones or larger ones like COVID-19 can help bring you back to reality and remind you that, overall, it will all work itself out over time. One of the most punishing effects of anxiety is getting trapped in a spiral of your own thoughts, rendering everything overwhelming. Use a calming essential oil blend and anxiety be gone.