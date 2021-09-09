Dream Wedding Planning: 20 Tips to Get You Started

Knowing how to do wedding planning can be an overwhelming process, especially when you are focused on your dream wedding. There are so many factors to consider when you’re getting married, from deciding on a venue, to picking your dress and cake flavor! But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered with 20 things every bride needs to think about before she says “I do.”

When it comes to commitment and weddings, it doesn’t matter if it is the first time, second time, or you are renewing your vows. You will want it to be perfect so on to the 20 tips to consider when you are planning your dream wedding.

1. Pick Your Wedding Date

It is important to pick a wedding date that will work for you, your wedding party, and your budget. You can help yourself by keeping in mind how much time it takes to plan the wedding of your dreams. Start looking at different dates early on so you can find one that will fit into your schedule best. Check with all those involved before picking a date since everyone’s schedules may not be able to match up perfectly.

You also need to consider possible weather conditions when picking a wedding date, especially if you are planning an outdoor wedding ceremony or reception.

2. Decide on a Wedding Theme and Décor

The next step is deciding what kind of theme you want for your wedding day; this choice could include colors, décor, wedding style, wedding foods, wedding cake flavor and more. Every wedding should have a theme. If you don’t, you run the risk of the event seeming disjointed and thrown together. The theme is a great way to showcase the bride and groom’s interests and anything that they love together. If you are not sure about what theme to use, have a chat with the groom and see if you can brainstorm some ideas about your favorite things. If you are creative, it is possible to work anything into your wedding.

Decorating the wedding ceremony wedding venues is very important. If you are planning a wedding ceremony in wedding venues make sure that all wedding facilities wedding venues hire are decorated by your wedding décor company. Wedding flowers, wedding centerpieces, wedding lighting and other decorative details will help create an amazing atmosphere for your guests.

Read Next >>> Best Movies About Wedding Planning

3. Start Thinking of Your Ideal Wedding Dress

Your wedding day is one of the most important days in your life. Wearing a stunning bridal gown will help you feel beautiful on this special moment. Choosing wedding dress is no easy task, with so many options to choose from it can be overwhelming. Take some time searching online wedding dress stores, online and yes, they still have those bridal magazines too! Narrow down the style and look your want so when the times comes to try them on, it will make choosing a lot easier. To make sure you find the perfect wedding dress, have a look around and don’t be afraid to try on some different styles.

4. Who Will Do Your Wedding Makeup?

Whether you are doing your own makeup or hiring a professional, wedding makeup is expected by women when they are planning their big day. You need to decide if you will do your own make up or hire someone with experience to help. Whatever you decide, be sure to do some trial runs first so you know exactly how it will look.

Read Next >>> How to Take Care of Your Skin In Hot Humid Weather

5. Set a Wedding Budget

When it comes to dream wedding planning costs is an important factor. It’s crucial to set yourself a budget early on to keep wedding overspending from ruining your wedding day. Start with the overall amount you want to spend and then break down all the different costs. Running out of budget funds – see where you can cut back. Maybe on the decorations or flowers? Do your guest really need $30 wedding favors? And don’t forget to budget for that unforgettable honeymoon as well.

6. Start Your Guest List

A wedding guest list is a list of people that have been invited to attend a wedding, along with the associated information such as whether they have accepted or declined their invitation, and maybe details about them attending such as who will be bringing them or any dietary requirements. If you are keeping the numbers small, start with the must have’s family and close friends – and then gradually add more people.

7. Think About Your Wedding Menu

A wedding is a once in a lifetime event and should be memorable for the right reasons. The food plays a large role in this because it leaves an impression on both the guests and the couples themselves. The first thing you need to do when coming up with your menu is to identify everyone’s dietary needs – or at least know what their dietary desires are. Once you have these ingredients out of the way, think about what would be fun and interesting to eat as well as being delicious. That doesn’t mean less traditional dishes that can still find success among different cultures just ask friends from various backgrounds for ideas!

8. Book Your Wedding Venue

Another important wedding planning consideration is where you are going to hold the wedding. You’ll need to find a wedding venue that fits into your budget, wedding theme, wedding guest list size, and wedding date. The venue is always an issue. Pick somewhere too small and you can’t invite everyone that you want. Pick somewhere too big and you have to invite everyone, even the people you don’t like, and you have to pay an arm and a leg for it. The best thing to do is work out your ideal guest list, see how many people that is, and work out the best venue from there. It is also working out the menu and what each venue can offer you as part of their wedding packages.

Read Next >>> Cute at Home Date Night Ideas for Couples

9. Book Your Guest Accommodation

Once you have finalized your wedding date and ceremony/reception location it’s time to make plans for accommodation for out-of-town guests attending your big day. Book a block of rooms at the nearby hotel early so out of town guests won’t be left scrambling to find somewhere to stay.

10. Who will be Your Wedding Officiant?

After wedding planning is wedding officiant appointment. Your wedding officiant will oversee marrying you and your wedding partner, they are also responsible for making sure your ceremony runs smoothly, conducting the wedding service with care, love, and attention to detail. Choose wisely!

11. How to Choose Your Bridesmaids Dresses

Choose the dress color that best matches your wedding colors also consider creating a style theme among your bridesmaids, for example, pick different silhouettes in the same fabric. Or have every other bridesmaid wear a different color. Consider choosing dresses with different styles to give each of your girls something they love. There are so many great trends these days it’s hard to go wrong! You could try favorites like off-the-shoulder, fitted, flared skirts or empire waists—even formals and tea length gowns!

And lastly, you can also ask them what they’re looking for and let them choose their own dress. It’ll be easier on you as the bride because then there

12. Choose Your Wedding Bouquet

A bouquet of flowers is an essential part of a bride’s wedding attire. To answer the question, “What is the best flower for a wedding bouquet?” it really depends on personal preference. There isn’t one specific type of flower that’s better than others because they’re all beautiful in their own way. Maybe you want something big and bold or light and dainty? Choosing which flowers to use often comes down to how your day will look like – what kind of mood do you wish to set with this special occasion?

13. Wedding Invitations

After wedding dress search – wedding invitations are another wedding planning task. Here you have to decide about wedding invitation wording, wedding RSVP, wedding guest accommodation bookings and wedding stationery. There are online options as well, but everyone LOVES getting that special invitation in the mail.

14. Have Fun Wedding Ring Shopping

You want something to go with the beautiful engagement ring right? You want to find a ring that says everything about who you are as a couple and captures the essence of what this day means. Pick a metal that is comfortable for you- platinum, gold, finally silver; there are many options to choose from and it really comes down to what you like the best. Some people prefer certain colors over others and some people gravitate towards authenticity or more towards affordability.

Read More >>> How to Make Him See You as the ONE

15. Plan for your Wedding Day Hair

Your dream wedding day hairdo will help complete your wedding party appearance and wedding makeup. You can choose bridal hairstyles, or you can ask your hairdresser for some new ideas. Whatever you choose, book your stylist well in advance and be sure to get a trial run (with your veil if you have one) ahead of time so there are no surprises.

16. Think About What Music You Want for Your Wedding Day

Live band or DJ? Maybe both? You want the wedding guests to dance at your wedding reception, so make sure there is a DJ or band who will play all kinds of different music genres such as pop, rock, hip-hop or jazz. This way you know that everyone at your wedding party will have fun. People who are planning their weddings always try to find the best-suited wedding songs. Be sure to choose the wedding songs you want for the key times such as the first dance, father-daughter and so on.

17. Wedding Photography 101

Hiring a professional wedding photographer is one of the important things you must do when planning your wedding ceremony and reception. If you want to save money, go with an amateur photographer. On the other hand, if you have a bigger budget hire a professional who will capture perfect moments from your wedding day. But remember that wedding pictures aren’t just about looking good – it’s also about remembering the details and being able to share them with friends and family later. A wedding photographer will help you capture all these wedding memories.

18. Plan for Appropriate Wedding Transportation

Getting about on your wedding day is a tough one, and many people forget to book extra cars to drive the bridal party about after the ceremony. Make sure that you book enough cars to make sure everyone can get about. The last thing you need is a bridesmaid going missing because she had to hitch a lift with your cousin who has decided to pop off and do some errands while they wait on the food being served.

If your wedding ceremony and wedding reception are taking place in the same location, then wedding transportation is not that important for you. However, if wedding guests have to travel from one wedding venue to another wedding transportation can be very challenging. So, make sure that when booking wedding transportation services, you look at what each company offers in terms of vehicle choices. If the wedding guests must go home late night after wedding, then car service or SUV limo party bus can be a good solution. You should always book your vehicles in advance because it’s hard to find available vehicles on short notice.

19. Add a Change of Clothes and Flats to Your Packing List

This is often overlooked but while you’ll probably want to change into a different outfit for the latter half of your wedding, don’t forget about bringing comfortable shoes. If you’re planning on wearing heels all day and not going barefoot, bring an extra pair that are flat instead. Your feet will thank me later!

20. The Wedding Cake

The wedding cake has become a bit of a showstopper now. Now you are expected to have a masterpiece that doesn’t look anything like a traditional cake. And the traditional wedding cake is a thing of the past. People want light and fluffy cakes that can be enjoyed now. You don’t keep any part of your cake except for the topper, so make sure that you pick a nice one. The cake can be as big as you need to be, so it is important to consider how many guests you will have at the reception and the after party.

Read Next >>> 5 Resolutions for a Better Marriage This Year