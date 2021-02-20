Dating Around Without Commitment? 6 Rules You Need to Know

Dating around can be a huge commitment. When you find someone you like, you often begin to invest yourself in not just that person, but what makes them who they are, their friends, family, work life, and what makes them tick. When this happens, a strong bond is often formed and this can lead to devastation if the relationship doesn’t work out. That’s where casual dating comes in, or a “sex buddy” as some like to call it.

Perhaps you’ve recently come out of a long term relationship, or you’re simply just fed up of being let down by potential suitors and you’re looking to go on dates without the commitment of seeing them again or being invited to dinner at Aunt Janice’s – and that’s fine! In this day and age, dating around without the need to cling onto another person is completely fine, even if you’re only in it for the sex. Not sure you’re doing the right thing? Take a look at these reasons you may consider dating without commitment.

You like flirting with people. Many people love the thrill of flirting with strangers on free dating sites , feeling turned on, and never having to speak to that person again if they don’t want to. You have children. Dating after a relationship breakdown or divorce is difficult, because you naturally want to keep your children away from anything until you’re sure. Perhaps you’re looking for some fun with someone but you’re not ready to introduce your children yet. That’s fine too! You like being single. Some people simply don’t work well in a relationship, and not because of commitment issues! The idea of having to think about someone else apart from yourself can be exhausting, and if you’re not ready to do that, then dating without commitment might just be the right option for you. You want some intimacy. Those who have been single for some time and are looking to release some sexual tension with a night of great sex often opt for going on dates without the commitment. You go for a nice meal, and then end the night on a high without worrying about who’s calling who. You don’t want to ruin a friendship. A tale almost as old as time is the decision whether to ruin a perfectly good friendship by labelling it as a relationship. If you like that person, have great sex , and are both happy with your situation, then nobody is getting hurt and everyone wins! You’re getting over a bad experience. If you’ve been unfortunate enough to be in a violent or abusive relationship, or even after being If you’ve been unfortunate enough to be in a violent or abusive relationship, or even after being sexually assaulted , you might be looking for care-free ways to experience intimacy without feeling like you have to create a relationship with someone.

There’s nothing wrong with dating around and not wanting a commitment, and these are just a few reasons why you may not want one! Don’t feel bad about your decision not to date seriously, and enjoy your time meeting interesting people on dates!

