Cast of Gilmore Girls: Then and Now

So I only discovered the Gilmore Girls recently on Netflix and now I am obsessed. How did I miss this show when it ran for six seasons? It’s witty, it’s sunny, it’s safe. It’s like a good hearty bowl of mac and cheese, comfort food for the soul.

It’s been way too many years since Gilmore Girls made us all want to talk very fast and drink lots of coffee, and since then, the original cast has gone on to do some pretty amazing things. While we got to re-visit Stars Hollow for the miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, it’s hard to keep track of where the town’s many residents have ended up. Here’s what the cast of Gilmore Girls is up to now.

Lauren Graham earned a Golden Globe nomination and many, many tragic Emmy snubs for her role as Gilmore family matriarch Lorelai on Gilmore Girls, and she has since put her expert parenting skills to use on the small screen in multiple other roles, including her parts in Evan Almighty and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

Graham most notably used her mothering skills in her series regular role as Sarah Braverman on the tear-jerking Parenthood, on which she starred for six seasons. It was there where she fell in love with her long-time boyfriend Peter Krause, whom she has been dating since 2010 (and who made a cameo appearance on Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life). As it turns out, though, the two could have met even earlier, courtesy of one of Graham’s Gilmore Girls co-stars— apparently Kelly Bishop, who played her mom Emily, suggested that the pair get together during the series’ original run.





Graham most recently starred in the TV pilot Linda From HR, which unfortunately didn’t get picked up to series. She’s still plenty busy, though, promoting her novel Someday, Someday, Maybe and her memoir, Talking as Fast as I Can. Graham has also moved over to the stage, appearing in Guys and Dolls in 2009. She is next set to write and produce an adaptation of the Jennifer E. Smith young adult novel Windfall.

Alexis Bledel probably defined your childhood and young-adult years through her role as Rory Gilmore, growing up on screen alongside the audience. During her time on the show, she also took on a big role in another prominent young adult property, joining The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants as the quiet Lena. She reprised the part in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 shortly after the series ended.

Bledel remained mostly quiet for a few years after that, appearing in movies like The Good Guy and Post Grad. In 2012, she took on a three-episode guest starring role on Mad Men, which ended up being a fateful part for her, as it is where she met her future husband Vincent Kartheiser. The very-private pair got engaged in 2013 and married the next year; they had their first child, a son, in 2015. (They kept the birth a secret for nearly a year, but her Gilmore Girls co-star Scott Patterson accidentally made the reveal in an interview.)

Bledel has been back in the cultural (and awards season) conversation recently for her role as Ofglen on Hulu’s hit series The Handmaid’s Tale. The actress has said that, now that she’s a mother, she only wants to take on parts that are really meaningful to her, so it looks like she may be more selective for her roles in the upcoming years, but we’re still excited to see what she does in the future.

Scott Patterson set many, many hearts aflutter with his role as Lorelai’s true love Luke on Gilmore Girls, and he’s continued to be a big hit with the ladies through his time as a musician, previously singing and playing guitar in the blues rock band Gordon and currently playing in the band SMITHRADIO. He released his first EP with the group in 2016.

Patterson has still found some time for on screen roles, starring in the three films in the Saw franchise and joining the miniseries Angels in America shortly after Gilmore Girls wrapped up. He was also a regular on The Event and has appeared on 90210 and in the films Boys of Abu Ghraib and Kidnapped: The Hannah Anderson Story.

<br />

On the personal side, Patterson has found happiness with actress Kristine Saryan, who guest starred as Chrissy on Gilmore Girls in 2004. The pair had a son in 2014.

Keiko Agena played Rory’s musically inclined BFF Lane on Gilmore Girls, but, unlike her character, Agena was nowhere near high school aged. The actress was actually 27 years old when she started playing the 15-year-old Lane, meaning that she was already far along in her career when the show started, having appeared on ER, Beverly Hills, 90210, and Felicity.

Agena’s personal life, though, followed a similar arc to her character, with the actress getting married in 2005, the same year that Lane got married on the series. Agena is still married to Shin Kawasaki, a composer whom she calls her best friend. (Aww!) Aside from her happy home life, Agena is also active on the improv scene, performing with a number of groups, and has an artist’s workbook, titled No Mistakes, set to be released in the summer of 2018.

<br />

Agena has also kept on acting, guest starring on shows like Colony, Grim, Shameless, House, and Castle, and appearing in films like Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Unfriended, and The Night Is Young. She also recently appeared in another buzzy teen-centric property, starring as one of the teachers on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. While it definitely makes us feel old to see Agena all grown up and joining the ranks of the parents, it’s good to see her finding such success.

Liza Weil made what could have been one of TV’s most annoying characters one of TV’s most lovable, playing Rory’s rival turned friend Paris Gellar on the series. After the show, Weil had a few years of small guest starring roles and minor film parts before she met the woman who would later give her her most memorable part, guest starring on Shonda Rhimes’ Private Practice in 2011.

From there, Weil became a fixture in Shonda-land, first moving into playing Fitz’s other mistress, Amanda Tanner, on Scandal before landing the part of lawyer Bonnie Winterbottom on Rhimes’ hit How to Get Away with Murder. (It’s for this role that she got the amazing pixie cut she rocked in A Year in the Life.) She is currently dating her co-star Charlie Weber, who she has been with since the summer of 2016; Weil already has a daughter with her ex-husband Paul Adelstein, who she divorced in March of 2016.

Shonda-land has kept Weil pretty busy, but she still found time to star in movies like Smiley and After Life and TV shows like Bunheads and Anyone But Me. She is set to re-join How to Get Away with Murder for its upcoming fourth season.

Jared Padalecki played Rory’s first love Dean on Gilmore Girls, and, although the character doesn’t get much love from fans of the show, Padalecki has since become a fan favorite on another series, the long-running CW drama Supernatural. Padalecki has starred for more than a dozen seasons as Sam Winchester, one half of the demon-fighting brotherly duo at the center of the series.

Supernatural has kept Padalecki pretty busy over the years, but he still had time to get married and start a family, falling in love with his co-star Genevieve Cortese (aka the show’s second Ruby) and getting married in 2010. The two have since had three children, two sons and a daughter, and Padalecki frequently posts pics of the adorable family on his active social media pages.





Padalecki revealed in 2015 that he suffered from depression and anxiety, leading to him starting the Always Keep Fighting campaign, which sells T-shirts and other merchandise to raise money for suicide prevention organizations like the Wounded Warrior Project and To Write Love On Her Arms. Padalecki and his co-stars have been active in promoting the cause, and his fans have responded in kind, even honoring him at San Diego Comic-Con in 2015 by holding up candles during his panel.

Milo Ventimiglia stole hearts on Gilmore Girls as Rory’s mysterious on-again, off-again boyfriend Jess, and he has continued to be a fan favorite throughout his many on screen roles since. His post-Gilmore Girls career began by starring opposite Sylvester Stallone in Rocky Balboa on the big screen, but he then quickly moved back to TV, with Ventimiglia joining NBC’s super series Heroes for the entirety of its four-season run.

During Gilmore Girls, Ventimiglia received a lot of attention for dating his co-star Alexis Bledel, and he ended up getting a similar amount of attention during his time on Heroes as he dated his co-star Hayden Panettiere. Nowadays, though, he is trying to be a lot less public with his personal life, saying that he wants viewers to be able to think about his acting and his characters when he is on screen, not him.

Ventimiglia is currently taking over the small screen once again with his role on NBC’s This Is Us, which has already been renewed for a second and third season after a breakout freshman run. Despite the fact that Ventimiglia wants to now keep his personal life quiet, he showed that he’s still willing to bare it all in the show’s memorable pilot, where he engaged in one of the most talked about nude scenes ever on broadcast TV.

Matt Czuchry played another one of Rory’s controversial boyfriends on Gilmore Girls, starring as her later season love interest Logan Huntzberger. After the show, Czuchry quickly moved over to a couple of familiar teen properties, guest starring on Veronica Mars and Friday Night Lights before landing a series regular role on the CBS drama The Good Wife, a role which earned him numerous Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for best ensemble. In 2008, he also took some time to appear in the play Third at the Geffen Playhouse.

Czuchry has kept mostly to the small screen, but he did have a very Logan-esque big screen part in 2009, starring in I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell, an adaptation of the Tucker Max novel of the same name. The film was a huge bomb, but for Czuchry, everything seems to have worked out fine, as he has already landed another starring TV role, with the actor next set to lead the Fox medical drama The Resident.

Czuchry has kept his personal life private, so it’s unclear whether he is in a relationship or not. However, with his budding career, there’s still plenty to talk about when it comes to the young actor, who looks like he may be TV’s next big leading man.

French-Canadian (that’s right, not acutally French) actor Yanic Truesdale quickly endeared himself to Gilmore Girls fans as Lorelai’s moody concierge Michel, appearing in all of the show’s seven seasons. While Truesdale has done very little acting since the show ended, he has popped up in some properties, including the French language series Rumours, Bad Karma, and The Fixer, along with the movie Mohawk Girls and the web series Sing It!





Truesdale most recently made guest appearance on the Shonda Rhimes drama The Catch. However, nowadays, he has found something to keep himself busy outside of acting, working as the owner and operator of his own fitness cycle Spin Énergie in Montreal.

Truesdale says the idea to bring fun indoor cycling to his hometown was inspired by Los Angeles’ Soul Cycle, and, although running his own fitness studio is never something he saw himself doing, he seems to love it. “My life has been about touching people, making them laugh, making them think, but through a character,” he said. “Spin Énergie lets me touch people in a different way by bringing them health.”

Bridesmaids, though, was the launching pad for Melissa McCarthy‘s hugely successful film career, with the actress since becoming one of the world’s highest paid stars. McCarthy’s most notable roles include starring opposite Sandra Bullock in The Heat, playing the lead in Spy, a role which earned her a Golden Globe nomination, and being one of the leads in 2016’s controversial Ghostbusters reboot. In 2017, buoyed by her super successful career and her pitch-perfect Sean Spicer impression, McCarthy joined the five-timers club of Saturday Night Live hosts.

Sean Gunn played quirky Stars Hollow resident Kirk on Gilmore Girls, and, while he had one of the series’ smaller and stranger roles, he has actually gone on to have one of the most successful careers of all of his co-stars. A lot of this is due to who he is related to— Sean is the brother of James Gunn, the director of the wildly successful Guardians of the Galaxy.

Sean made his MCU debut as Kraglin in the first film, and he saw himself getting a much bigger role in the 2017 follow-up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Considering the post-credits scene dedicated to him mastering Yondu’s arrow, it seems that Sean is set to play an even bigger role in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which James is set to once again write and direct. Sean also has a big influence behind-the-scenes, providing the motion capture work for Bradley Cooper’s Rocket, an important part of bringing the character to life.

Outside of his work in the MCU, Gunn has also popped up on a ton of your favorite shows, including Bones, Bunheads, Glee, and October Road, and he’s shown up in some other huge movies, including his brother’s Super and The Belko Experiment, as well as in The Hive, Po, Ordinary World, and Different Flowers.

As Rory’s father and Lorelai’s other main love interest Christopher on Gilmore Girls, David Sutcliffe had the tough job of imbuing charm into a difficult character. He pulled it off, though, and has since used those talents to launch a successful acting career, joining Private Practice in a recurring part shortly after the series wrapped up.

From there, he went on to be a guest star on quite a few huge series, including Accidentally on Purpose, Drop Dead Diva, and Lie To Me, before landing a main role on the Canadian television series Cracked, which ran for two seasons. He has since had recurring roles on Proof and Mistresses, and even played a fictional version of himself for an episode of Degrassi: Next Class in which one of the characters became convinced that he was actually her real-life father.

Sutcliffe also occupies himself by running Core Energetics and Radical Aliveness workshops, which he says focus on channeling individuality to try and bring more self-awareness. The actor says that his ultimate goal is to help people “discover and connect to their deepest gifts.” You can find out more about his workshops and when and where the next one will be held on his website.

Kelly Bishop was already a Tony Award winner for A Chorus Line when she joined Gilmore Girls as the family matriarch Emily. After the show ended, Bishop continued to push forward with her acting career, guest starring on shows like Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Army Wives, Mercy, and The Good Wife, alongside her former Gilmore Girls co-star Matt Czuchry.

Bishop got her next series regular role in Bunheads, the ABC Family series from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. While the show only ran for one season, it became a cult favorite, and many of its stars, including Sutton Foster, would go on to reunite with Sherman-Palladino and Bishop on Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.





Bishop returned to Broadway for the first time since A Chorus Line in 2011 for Anything Goes, saying that she had wanted to take time off to become a “straight actress” after the 1975 hit musical but eventually was pulled back in by her love of the stage. Her other recent parts include a starring role in ABC’s failed attempt to reboot Dangerous Liaisons with Katie Holmes and appearances on shows like Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll and Flesh and Bone.

As Gilmore family patriarch Richard on Gilmore Girls, Edward Hermann was arguably the heart of the series, which is why it was so much more heart-breaking when he passed away on New Year’s Eve in 2014. The actor, who was 71 years old at the time of his death, succumbed to brain cancer.

Before his death, Hermann appeared on episodes of The Good Wife, How I Met Your Mother, Perception, and American Dad. Although he passed before the Gilmore Girls revival was announced, his absence was sorely felt, with the cast honoring him both on screen and off.

Via nickiswift.com