Best Movies About Wedding Planning

Before you start planning your own wedding you might want to watch some movies about wedding planning. As we know, planning a wedding is notoriously stressful. This is one of the biggest days of your life and all of us want it to be as perfect as it can be. However, you also don’t want to stress yourself out too much with the whole palaver.

This is why planning is key and it’s way better to get started sooner rather than later. Everyone who has gone through this knows how it stressful it can be and that is why there are so many movies about it. Watch this list about weddings and hopefully laugh, enjoy and get in the mood for planning your own wedding….

List of Movies About Wedding Planning

Melancholia

Father of the Bride

The Wedding Planner

The Wedding Ringer

Bride Wars

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Christmas Wedding Planner

Wedding Unplanned

Bridesmaids

The Five Year Engagement

27 Dresses

Mama Mia!

Wedding Crashers

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

Rachel Getting Married

Wedding Wars

Four Weddings and a Funeral

The Wedding Banquet

Jenny’s Wedding

Muriel’s Wedding

Steel Magnolias

Monsoon Wedding

Love Actually

Here are Some Tips of Where to Start to Plan Your Own Wedding

So know that you have watched a few movies about wedding planning and you are in the mood, you are ready to tackle your own special day. Even if you have a lot of time on your hands to get planning, knowing where to start can make a big difference to proceedings and make all the difference to your wedding day. So, here are a few different areas that you might want to focus on to start bringing things to life and taking big steps towards being ready for the big day!

Professional Wedding Help

For some of us, the amount of time and effort, or the sheer weight of responsibility, that come hand in hand with organizing a wedding are simply too much for us. We aren’t able to commit to planning everything to a high standard and can become overly stressed or feel overwhelmed.

If this is the case, or if you simply want suggestions from someone who’s very familiar with the entire process, you could always use the services of a professional wedding planner. They’ve planned all sorts of weddings and will be able to craft together a creation that will leave a smile on you and your partner’s faces.

They’ve planned all sorts of weddings and will be able to craft together a creation that will leave a smile on you and your partner’s faces – from the best designer engagement rings to cakes, table decorations and everything else you could possibly need.

Wedding Photography and Videography

Weddings are a pretty big day in your life. So, it’s not all too surprising that the majority of us want pictures or videos of the day. Sure, your friends can take a few. But you can’t count on everyone to get good shots of the big moments and you want to have images that look truly professional. This is why it’s important to research good quality wedding photographers and videographers. They’ll have the equipment and expertise you need to get perfect images to remember the event.

Food and Drink for your Wedding Reception

Weddings tend to be full day events, filled with celebration. So, you’re going to have to provide your guests with plenty of food and drink. There are plenty of options and different forms of catering will tick different people’s boxes.

If you’re having a big wedding with plenty of guests, you may want to consider a buffet. This will fill everyone up while keeping costs low. If you’re having a smaller wedding, a sit down meal might be preferable. If you want extras, novelty food trucks are an option.

Read Next >>> 4 Tips That Will Make You Unstoppable

Lets Dance

Bands and DJs are ideal entertainment for weddings. They can keep the music going and keep everyone up and dancing, celebrating together. Choose someone who specializes in your favorite genres or who can play tracks you and your partner particularly love.

These are just a few areas. There are, of course, plenty more! But these should help to get the ball rolling in the right direction. Your wedding will be ready and planned before you know it! And if the stress is starting to get to you, go back to our list of movies about wedding planning and have a few laughs. The break will do you good.