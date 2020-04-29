Best Anti-Aging Skin Care for Women 40 Plus

Anti aging skin care for women 40 and over gets more difficult to keep skin glowing and soft. As you get older, your face and body begin to change. After the age of 40, your skin starts to become less elastic, lines deepen, and your skin tone can appear duller.

Aging is natural, but there’s nothing wrong with preferring to look younger for longer. However, a lot of anti-ageing methods can make you look very ‘done’, which can look worse than just aging naturally. Try these tricks to look more youthful, without looking like you’re trying too hard.

Be Sure to Moisturize

As you get older, your skin starts to look duller, drier and less elastic. To change this, buy yourself to a rich moisturizer. Apply it every day all over your body as part of your skincare routine, ideally after a shower, when your skin is most able to absorb the moisture.

Wear an SPF

You know you should be wearing an SPF every day, but perhaps you’ve been skipping it unless the sun is hot. Did you know, UV rays can damage your skin even on days that are overcast? The sun ages your skin a lot; just check out the skin of older people who sunbathed a lot in their youth! If you drive a lot, you’ll end up with more sun damage on the side of your face that is nearest the window.

To avoid looking like a leather jacket, wear an SPF every day. Any skin that is exposed to the sun should be coated with an SPF, including your hands. Wear sunscreen or use a moisturizer with an added SPF to keep sun damage at bay.

Get A Little Lift

There are a few cosmetic procedure options that will lift and brighten your face without changing your looks too dramatically. You could have cosmetic treatments like a chemical peel to brighten a skin tone that needs a boost. You could have a procedure like an eye lift or a neck lift to lift those areas that are first give away your age. With a skilled surgeon, these lifts are hard to spot, so nobody but you has to know you’ve had the work done at all.

Sleep On Your Back

Dermatologists tell us that the position you sleep in could impact the way you age. Sleeping on your side or front can cause deeps furrow in your skin, adding to the appearance of lines and wrinkles. To stop this from happening, try to learn to sleep on your back.

Get More Sleep

Anti aging skin care for women 40 and over starts with sleep. Sleep is one of the easiest things you can do for better health and your appearance. By getting enough sleep, you will get fewer dark circles, which make you look tired and much older. Going to bed just a little bit earlier can make a difference, and has the extra bonus of leaving you with more energy.

Don’t Rub Your Eyes

The skin around your eyes is very delicate. When you rub your eyes, you can break some of the tiny capillaries that are in the area. This breakage adds to darkening, dulling, and thickening of the area, which make you look much older. Avoid rubbing your eyes as much as you can. Instead, look after the area around your eyes with a rich eye cream to keep them looking good.

Wash The Day Off

Even if you don’t wear make-up every day, it’s important to wash your face at the end of the day. As well as taking off your make-up, you should be cleansing your face at night to get rid of dirt, grime, and other nasties you’ve acquired during the day.

Don’t worry about having to use high-end products. Just find a cleanser that works well with your skin, and use it every day. Moisturize afterwards to lock in moisture and keep your face looking its best.

Exfoliate Your Hands

Your hands are often the area that looks the first begins to look old. This is because they’re exposed to the weather all the time, and also get exposed to things like cleaning products, and hot water from the washing up, and have to work hard on hands-on hobbies like gardening, or crafting. All this work can lead to early signs of age, like age spots, skin discoloration, dryness, lines, and dull-looking skin.

TIP: To keep your hands looking younger for longer, exfoliate them to get rid of old, dull skin. You can make your own scrub using lemon and sugar. Mix these ingredients together into a paste, then rub it into your hands to gently exfoliate them. Easy peasy!

Luckily there are a lot of things you can do for healthy skin care after 40. Most of these are easy and low cost. Try some now and see fresher, more youthful skin before you now it.