Anxiety vs Panic Attacks and What to Do About Them

From time to time, we all feel anxious but it is good to know when it is anxiety vs panic attacks. Whether we are worried about paying bills or unsure what the future holds – it’s easy to let feelings of anxiety overwhelm us.

A panic attack is a sudden and intense felling of anxiety. Panic attacks can also have physical symptoms, including shaking, feeling disorientated, nausea, rapid, irregular heartbeats, dry mouth, being out of breath, sweating and dizziness and feeling like you are having a heart attack.

The good news is that panic attacks always pass and the symptoms are not a sign of something bad happening. Tell yourself that it is just a feeling and that you are safe. Deep breathing can help relieve the symptoms of panic. By learning to control your breathing, you can calm yourself down when you begin to feel anxious. And if you know how to control your breathing, you’re also less likely to create the very sensations that you’re afraid of. Overall, the best treatment for panic attacks involves a combination of therapies along with mindfulness, learning deep breathing techniques, yoga and exercise.

However, if you find that you are battling anxiety daily, you must put certain structures in place that allow you to better manage and deal with your feelings so that it does not begin to dictate your life.

However, that is often far easier said than done – as anxiety often cannot be stripped away overnight. It takes a lot of work, patience, and introspection – but that does not mean that it is impossible. With that in mind, here are some simple ways in which you can begin to take control of your anxiety.

Find a way to relax your body and mind , particularly on days where you may feel overwhelmed. This could include meditation, reading, listening to music, or simply spending some time alone.

Take a step back from whatever you are doing, and give yourself a break. Remember that stressful situations are temporary – and you always have the right to remove yourself from a situation where you feel uncomfortable or overwhelmed which can trigger anxiety vs panic attacks.

Anxiety is often deeply-layered, which means that many different factors may be contributing to how you feel. Nevertheless, identifying exactly what has caused your anxiety is a great way to manage your symptoms – as you know what scenarios to avoid in the future.

Anxiety often comes hand in hand with sleepless nights, as you spend hours in your head overthinking. However, lack of sleep can lead to fatigue which could also cause more anxiety. Therefore, you must try to get better sleep by establishing a clear nighttime routine for yourself.

Though it can be hard to kick off the day without a caffeine-fix (especially if you are a coffee addict), staying away from caffeinated drinks can help keep your anxiety at bay. This is because highly-caffeinated beverages act as a stimulant, which at times could trigger anxiety.

Make the most of all available resources that can be used to help combat your anxiety. For example, many people who suffer from anxiety find that cannabinoid medicines can help relieve any of the tension they are feeling due to anxiety. You can find out more information about these products and their scientific benefits on this website .

Sometimes, anxiety is the result of feeling inadequate or comparing ourselves to others. Therefore, you can reduce this by focusing on building your confidence .

Spend time with people who make you feel good about yourself, who listen to you, and don’t judge you. This is essential, as spending time with those who drag you down will only make your anxiety worse. Though it can be hard to cut people off, sometimes it is for the better.

Understand that it’s okay not to be okay . Don’t tell yourself that your feelings aren’t valid – because they are. You don’t have to be happy every single day, and sometimes you might need a little time to process your thoughts, feelings, and emotions – and that is perfectly fine. Know the difference between anxiety vs panic attacks and how to cope, goes a long way to feeling better.

