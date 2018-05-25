We put together some of these amazing uses for Aloe Vera because Aloe Vera is one of the most valued plants in the universe. You probably have used it yourself for healing sunburn or treating a wound or a burn. But it is also used in prevention and treatment of various illnesses. Even in the beauty industry, you will read a lot about Aloe Vera.

So what are some of the amazing uses for Aloe Vera? Continue reading to find out why it truly is a wonder plant.

Aloe Vera for Skin Care

Aloe Vera has been used for many years to make beauty products, and this is because of the nutritional value it offers the skin and the hair. In many spas and salons, you will hear women discuss how good the product they use is because it contains Aloe Vera.

Today, cosmetic companies commonly add Aloe Vera or other derivatives from Aloe Vera to products, such as makeup, soaps, sunscreens, incense, shaving cream, shampoos, tissues and moisturisers.

It is used to treat, to exfoliate and also to restore your skin clean and keeps it hydrated. For a moisturiser that doesn’t leave a greasy film on your face, look no further than Aloe Vera. It softens the skin without clogging pores. Aloe Vera gel can also be used as an aftershave treatment as it will both hydrate the skin and help heal razor burn and small nicks.

Aloe Vera is also good to clear Acne since it has antioxidants and is antibacterial. Aloe Vera gel can be used to diminish the redness caused by acne and it can accelerate the process of healing the skin.

How to Use: Grow your own Aloe Vera plan and break off leaves as needed, squeeze out the gel apply directly to your face. Alternatively you can purchase Aloe Vera skin products.

Aloe Vera for Weight Loss

While the beauty industry is rejoicing because of the benefits of Aloe Vera , the health sector is also aware of the amazing uses for Aloe Vera. The amino acids present in the Aloe Vera plant are also a good component that aids the plant in helping you lose weight.

The Vitamin B content of Aloe Vera plays a key role in enhancing metabolism, putting a stop to fat build-up and curbing appetite.

In addition, regular intake of Aloe juice helps in increasing our metabolism rate by easing issues like acid reflux, ulcers, etc., and regulating bowel movements. So, the process of burning calories becomes faster, thereby accelerating the process of losing weight too.

How to Use: Aloe Juice or Aloe Water can be found in health food stores. The recommended dose for Aloe Vera juice is between 2 and 8 ounces per day for at least three months to achieve maximum results.

Aloe Vera For Hair Care

Next time you are looking for hair treatment products be sure to get the products that contain Aloe Vera which is nutritious for your hair.

Aloe Vera contains proteolytic enzymes which help heal and repair the damaged cells in your scalp. This improves follicle health and indirectly boosts healthy and faster hair growth.

Not only does the proteolytic enzyme help heal the scalp, but it also helps stimulate dormant hair follicles, promoting hair regrowth.

One of the uses of Aloe Vera is it also helps curb hair loss and controls hair shedding, ensuring that your hair remains thick and voluminous.

It has anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe your scalp of irritation and aggravation.

Its antifungal and antiviral properties help cure dandruff and flaking.

Aloe Vera’s high content of protein, vitamins, and minerals help it nourish your follicles and hair efficiently.

The moisture content of Aloe Vera helps condition your hair, locking in nutrients and hydration.

How to Use: The perfect hair mask you can apply once a week. Mix equal quantities of Aloe Vera juice and extra virgin coconut oil. Apply and leave it in for as long as possible for strong, smooth and bouncy hair.

Relieves Joint & Muscle Pain

Another one of the uses for Aloe Vera is for joint and muscle pain, even arthritis. The anti-inflammatory properties of Aloe Vera help it to work efficiently on joint and muscle pains. Applying aloe gel topically eases inflammation of the joints.

Aloe juice can also be consumed to reduce inflammation throughout the body, thus revitalizing it. In some studies, it has been reported that people who regularly consume Aloe Vera juice for at least two weeks experience a significant improvement in inflammation issues.

How to Use: To use, simply massage into the affected area, using a gentle or intense action depending on the type of pain and injury.

Aloe Vera for Bad Breath

When bad breath hits, drink up to 1/4 cup pure Aloe Vera gel dissolved in a 1/2 cup of water or apple juice, suggests herbalist Letha Hadady, author of Healthy Beauty.

Aloe Vera contains an anti-inflammatory compound called B-sitosterol that soothes acid indigestion, a common cause of bad breath. But resist the urge to chug; in large doses, Aloe Vera can work like a laxative.

These are only some of the uses for Aloe Vera. There are a number of ways to use the Aloe Vera plant and the various gels and extracts that can be made from it. Researchers are continuing to discover new methods to put this succulent to use. Not only is it a good natural ingredient, but it is also the best in healing your skin and hair treatment and much more.

Be sure to consult your doctor if you plan to use Aloe Vera in a medicinal manner, especially if you are already on medication.