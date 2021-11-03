Adult Sleepover? Yep it’s a Thing so What to Bring?

So are you planning an adult sleepover? Maybe with one of your gal pals, maybe a larger group of friends or maybe a special someone? Either way, don’t be caught off guard when you realize you have no idea what to include in your sleepover bag. You’ll most likely spend a majority of the time at either one person’s house or another, so it is imperative to make sure you bring all of your essentials!

Every woman needs to be prepared for an sleepover, including packing the right items in her bag. From toiletries to clothing options, we’ve got you covered!

1) Comfortable Sleeping Clothes

This is arguably the most important item to pack! Of course, it would help if you had something comfortable and loose-fitting for sleeping, but you also want it to be cute. Be sure that your sleepover clothes are not too revealing- this could lead to wardrobe malfunctions in bed!!! Instead, we recommend a pair of pajama pants or shorts with a t-shirt. For colder nights, throw on some leggings underneath your shorts/pants, along with one of our cozy hoodies. And don’t forget about socks!! It’s always nice to have clean, warm socks so if your feet get cold at night.

2) A Shower Bag Of Toiletries

Everybody wants to look and feel their best while they’re out on the town! Make sure you pack a shower bag of all your bathroom essentials. All women should have their shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothbrush & toothpaste, lip balm or gloss, floss, lotion (preferably unscented), an extra panty liner, tampons, q-tips, cotton balls/cotton rounds. And don’t forget about girly extras like makeup !!! You can never leave home without mascara or eyeliner! If you wear foundation every day, then it’s probably worth bringing that too. Don’t forget to pick up some extra eye shadow colors if you use them daily as well!

3) A Phone Charger

It is vital to have a fully charged phone at all times! You never know when you might need it. Plus, the last thing you want is for your friends or family members to be able to reach you if there’s an emergency. So always remember that there are outlets everywhere if one of them needs help- but make sure your battery doesn’t die!!! Always bring along a charger with multiple cables so everyone can charge their phones too!

4) Your Pillow And Blanket

This is a must-have for your sleepover bag. Your own pillow – It’s just nice to have YOUR pillow—you know the comfort level best. Plus if they don’t have any extra pillows or just one, then you’re set! We also recommend quilted sleeping bags or, even better yet, duvet covers! Your friends are going to love them!!

5) Deodorant Or Perfume

Everybody wants to smell nice, and that’s where deodorant or perfume comes in! We love these cologne/perfume sprays because they’re small and easy to travel. They provide a quick burst of scent whenever you need it- especially if your other products run out while you’re on the go! This is also super helpful when going from daytime to nighttime events. Make sure everybody smells good before heading out for the night.

6) Slippers

My friend once hosted a sleepover where the bathroom floor was the same as walking on ice. Needless to say, I trudged back and forth between my bedroom and the bathroom all night long because I couldn’t stand it. So bring some slippers that are comfy; trust me you’ll be happy that you did! Also, don forget warm socks if it gets chilly!

These are just some items that will definitely come in handy for an adult sleepover. Make sure that you pack your sleepover bag with these essentials so you’ll be ready for anything! What do you bring with you to a sleepover?

