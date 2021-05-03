7 Unexpected Random Acts of Kindness Day Ideas

When someone does something kind for you, it’s only natural to want to pay it forward and send more kindness out into the world. World Kindness Day or Random Acts of Kindness day is an international observance on 13 November. It was first introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, a coalition of nations’ kindness NGOs. It is observed in many countries, including Canada, Australia, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.

You should not have to wait for random acts of kindness day however, be kind any day when you feel inspired to do so. Here are a few random acts of kindness ideas so you can do exactly that.

1.Write a Note

One great way to share love is to simply write a note. It could be a long letter to someone you love, or maybe an inspirational quote leave somewhere for another person to find. You might even post your note on a local community board so that it can bring a smile to many peoples’ faces.

2. Help Someone Around the House

Another way to spread love to your family or neighbors is to do a chore or some task around their home. Maybe you take care of a family member’s responsibilities for them. Maybe you mow a neighbor’s lawn, rake their yard or sweep their porch. Maybe you cook and deliver dinner for a friend in need.

Read More >>> 3 Home Maintenance Jobs That Need Your Attention

3. Surprise a Stranger

A very rewarding way to be kind to strangers is to pay for their food order without them knowing. At a drive-through, you can ask the cashier if you can pay for the car behind you. At a sit-down restaurant, choose a random guest and ask the waiter if you can pay for their meal. If you’re the only one at the restaurant, buy a gift card and leave it at the register for the next guest to put toward their order.

4. Open a Door

The simple gesture of holding a door open for another person communicates a sense of honor for the strangers around you. Even though it is such a basic act, it allows you to practice serving people you don’t know by putting them first. Make this gesture really sing by smiling and greeting the person who you hold the door for.

5. Run an Errand for Someone

This is really great especially when you know that someone is overwhelmed – perhaps by a new baby, family health issues, or something else – give them a call before going out. Ask if they’d like you to pick something up, fill a prescription or bring them some food. Even if it’s something small, they will appreciate the gesture and the time saver.

6. Give to a Cause

You can maximize the impact of your kindness by combining it with the kindness of other strangers as well. Contribute to a cause that you’re passionate about, donate your old household items to a charity or shelter or volunteer at a soup kitchen or local cause. Every bit of time or money you contribute to these places will have rippling effects in your community.

7. Send Someone Flowers or a Gift Box

Unexpectedly send a colorful assortment of freshly cut blooms to your mom or a teacher or your best friend. Or get them a surprise gift box of something they will enjoy – crafts, cooking or maybe just items for them to enjoy “me time”. Not for their birthday or for any special occasion but just because. They will be happy to know that someone was thinking of them.

Random acts of kindness day ideas go a long way – on any day of the year. Try not to overthink your random act of kindness! You can make a difference with even the simplest gestures, and you may never know the depth of the positive impact on the world.