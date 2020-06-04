7 Tips for Self Confidence Building

Want to know what you need for self confidence building and boosting your self esteem? We all know how much more enjoyable life is when we’re feeling confident and good within ourselves. Alas, it can often feel as if those moments are few and far between. There are times when it feels like we’re completely on it; at other times, it feels like we’re in a hole, and confidence is out of reach.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could make confidence a consistent part of your life? Well, perhaps you can. In this post, we’re going to take a look at 7 useful tips that’ll lead to just that.

1 – Make a Positive Change

One of the misconceptions about self-confidence is that you have to completely overhaul who you are, or that it takes years to acquire. This is not the case. As with most things, a little can go a long way! If you’re looking to give your confidence levels a boost, then try to incorporate just a couple of positive changes into your life.

This can be something as simple as, say, giving up drinking or smoking. You’ll get a whole host of benefits from giving up these vices, including confidence. You’ll discover that you’re capable of much more than you realized.

2 – Start Working Out

We know, we know: you may be sick of hearing about how good working out can be for you. But we’re only mentioning it again because it’s true. It really can make a big difference in how you see yourself, in various ways. This self confidence building tip really works fast. Not only will you look and feel better, the endorphins will give you an immediate mood boost.

For example, it’ll help to improve your body shape and make you more toned, which also helps. The act of exercise also releases plenty of feelgood chemicals into your body, too. You’ll find it much easier to feel confident when you’ve got a big smile on your face!

3 – Determine What’s Busting Your Confidence?

While there are things you can do that’ll move your confidence in the right direction, sometimes it’s best to focus on the things that are busting your confidence. A person can otherwise be happy and content, yet have their confidence levels pulled down due to just one issue. No matter what it is, there’ll surely be a solution!

If you’re self-conscious about your teeth, for example, then you can work with an expert to improve your smile; you can find out more at Ten Dental. In some cases, the issue will be external. For example, sometimes it’s the people around us who bring us down. If you’re in this situation, then look at saying goodbye to the toxic people in your life. It’s not always easy, but it will be worth it.

4 – Push Yourself to Feel Better

We said earlier how a little can go a long way. Just deciding to take positive steps can have us feeling more confident. Rather than stay in your comfort zone, look at pushing yourself to do and be more. It can be nerve-racking, to begin with, but it won’t be long before you’re reaping the benefits of improved confidence. So start your journey, and see where it takes you.

5 – Know that Self-Confidence Starts From Within

Low self-esteem can make life a lot less pleasurable. It affects our confidence and our general outlook on life. But what we may not realize is that self confidence building is up to us.

It’s easy to blame others for our confidence problems. But while it’s true that the way that others treat us can have an effect on our self-esteem, we can find it within ourselves to rise above it. They do call it “self” esteem for a reason, after all.

The best thing we can do when other people are negatively affecting our spirit is to stay away from them. But doing that requires some assurance on our part, because we must feel that we are worthy of being treated well. It can be a vicious cycle if we let it.



6 – Learn to Improve Self Confidence on Your Own

Those with very low self confidence often do not feel motivated to change. But improving your self-esteem requires some changes in your way of thinking. Even a small step in the right direction is a start.

One way to get started working on your self worth is to make a list of the things you like about yourself. It’s easy to say that there is nothing you like about yourself, but if you think about it, you’re bound to come up with something. Are you good at tennis? Do you make great lasagna? Are you good at crafts? If you try, you can probably come up with several things that you like about yourself.

Negativity toward one’s self is a big component of low self-esteem, but your list of things you like about yourself can help combat it. Whenever you catch yourself thinking negative thoughts, take a look at your list or try to remember the things you wrote. Making a habit of this will eventually result in more positive thoughts coming naturally and self confidence building is boosted.

7 – Try Different Self-Esteem Boosters

Mastering new things can work wonders for our self-esteem. Taking up a new hobby or enrolling in classes at the local college will give you less time to focus on the negative things you see in yourself. These things will also give you a sense of accomplishment, which is great for your mood.

Taking care of ourselves is also good for self-esteem. Eating right, exercising, and getting enough sleep all help to boost our mood, improve our immune systems, get our bodies in better shape, and allow us to think more clearly. They also make it easier for us to fight off stress. These factors are all conducive to higher self-esteem.

Taking responsibility for our own self confidence is the key to raising it. If you feel good about yourself from within, it won’t make as much of a difference if others are negative toward you. And that is what feeling confident and great about yourself is all about.



