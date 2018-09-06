7 Easy Ways to Get Rid of Dark Circles under Your Eyes

Have you ever looked in the mirror and thought yikes! How do I get rid of dark circles under my eyes!! Both men and women would agree that dark circles under the eyes are a wearisome problem. They’re like your gray hair or wrinkles, they tend to age your looks.

Studies show that dark circles under your eyes can be caused by various reasons such as lack of sleep, stress, a disturbed lifestyle, hormonal changes, hereditary, and others. If you choose not to act on them, they will not only dull your looks but could also cause serious issues to your health. Whether home, commercial, or surgical, start looking at these available remedies for you to get rid of those bulging dark circles.

Cucumber slices

Probably the most popular ways to get rid of dark circles under the eyes is a cucumber slice. It is not only effective but also inexpensive and easy. All you need to do is place a couple of slices over your eyelids for an immediate calm. Ever wonder why does cucumber work so well?

According to Philip Artemi from the Australian College of Dermatologists, the cold temperature of the cucumber helps the blood vessels to shrink. That’s why the swelling is temporarily reduced.

Tomatoes

Known as the fruit to make your skin soft and supple, tomatoes can also be used to lessen your dark circles naturally. The steps are also simple enough, just mix 1 teaspoon of its juice with another teaspoon of lemon juice and rub in under your eyes. Then rinse off with water after 10 minutes. Do this twice a day for better and faster results.

Concealer

The top-secret weapon of women for hiding tired eyes is the concealer. It does not only even out skin tone but also functions as a physical barrier against the sunlight damage. According to the makeup line owner Bobbi Brown, the best concealer for the under-eye circles is a yellow-based creamy one in a lighter shade than your normal skin tone. On the other hand, porcelain-toned concealers should match those with fairer skin types.

Eye Creams

Another famous cosmetic product for your dark circles is an eye cream or a lightening cream which usually contains a bleaching agent called 2% hydroquinone that aims to eradicate dark circles. Results differ between its users and some may contain harsh ingredients, so better to consult a professional before using one.

Blepharoplasty

If your dark circles are too stubborn and you decide to go down the surgical route, the eyelid surgery called blepharoplasty could be the one for you. Blepharoplasty aims to repair prominent bags that cast dim shadows to your eyes. It has two procedures you can choose from. The first one is surgically removing fat from the inside of your eyelid. The second one which is the more common procedure, is the removal of excess fat and skin and muscle tightening as well.

Laser Therapy

It works by targeting the source of your dark circles thru the burst of light sent into the skin under your eyes. Your blood vessels or the pigmented areas in your skin will then absorb the light. The laser can also lessen or eliminate your wrinkles and resurface your skin giving your eyes an improved overall appearance. This is a less invasive procedure than a surgery but there can be a tingling sensation from the laser and localized swelling or redness are some of its side effects.

Meditation

Many of us get the dark eye bags from either stress, depression, or even from a hectic lifestyle. All the remedies mentioned above will not do the works if our mind is not at peace and calm. Regular meditation or yoga will not only essentially decrease your eyes’ dark circles but also balance your body clock and calm your mind, body, and soul.