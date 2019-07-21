7 Best Ted Talks to Watch When You Are Stuck in a Rut

Are you currently stuck in a rut? Do you ever get that feeling like you are not moving and basically treading water? Every day tends to seem the same and it feels like you are not working towards anything but just killing time. It can leave you feeling unmotivated and unsatisfied.

Sometimes it can be a good sign that something must change and set you in motion to move your life in a different direction. We have all felt stuck in a rut at some point but here are a few pointers to help you feel better.

Have some fun outdoors

Getting outside in the fresh air will help clear your mind, and give you a new perspective for a while. There are lots of things to do outside like planning a picnic and taking it to the park where you can sit under a big tree and relax as you watch life go by. It may give you a real opportunity to discover why you feel stuck.

Or if you are feeling more adventurous bite the bullet and hit a theme park. There’s nothing like an adrenaline rush to get you excited and feel good. Another activity is stargazing, again you could take a picnic along. So many different activities to do but the point here is to get outside and outside of your own mind for a while so you feel better.

Practice meditation or mindfulness

Discovering the art of meditation may take some patience, but it can clear your mind and bring your stress levels down. You may find you fall asleep on your first few attempts because it’s so relaxing, but that’s no bad thing really. You could have a little fun and get a free tarot reading who knows what you will discover or what advice you will be given. These practices are great for giving you insight while keeping you in a calm state, and with a calm clear mind you can figure out what it is that has been making you feel stuck.

Get unstuck By Starting Something New

Try to break your routine in any way you can, when we are in a routine we can tend to do things on autopilot so if you can break it in some way you can gain focus again. Walk to work for one day instead of driving or deny yourself fifteen minutes of screen time on another day, or drink hot lemon water instead of your usual coffee.

Consider doing a course at your local college or joining a local sports club.Sometimes it can be overwhelming to get out of that stuck zone so set yourself small attainable goals and celebrate each time you accomplish them. These 7 Ted Talks will inspire you to try something new and get unstuck:

Watch these 7 Best Ted Talks When You Are Stuck in a Rut

Try Something New for 30 Days

Is there something you’ve always meant to do, wanted to do, but just … haven’t? Matt Cutts suggests: Try it for 30 days. This short, lighthearted talk offers a neat way to think about setting and achieving goals.

Find Your Creative Genius

Elizabeth Gilbert muses on the impossible things we expect from artists and geniuses — and shares the radical idea that, instead of the rare person “being” a genius, all of us “have” a genius. It’s a funny, personal and surprisingly moving talk.

Smash Fear, Learn Anything

Productivity guru Tim Ferriss’ fun, encouraging anecdotes show how one simple question — “What’s the worst that could happen?” — is all you need to learn to do anything.

Livning Beyond Limits

When she was 19, Amy Purdy lost both her legs below the knee. And now … she’s a pro snowboarder (and a killer competitor on “Dancing with the Stars”!). In this powerful talk, she shows us how to draw inspiration from life’s obstacles.

What Almost Dying Taught Me About Living

“The hardest part of my cancer experience began once the cancer was gone,” says author Suleika Jaouad. In this fierce, funny, wisdom-packed talk, she challenges us to think beyond the divide between “sick” and “well,” asking: How do you begin again and find meaning after life is interrupted?

My Philosophy for a Happy Life

Born with a rare genetic disorder called progeria, Sam Berns knew he’d be facing more obstacles in life than most. This didn’t stop him from taking charge of his own happiness. In this moving and inspirational talk, Berns lays out the three principles of the personal philosophy that allowed him to do so.

How To Stop Screwing Yourself Over

How do you get on the road to being happier? Start by setting your alarm for 30 minutes earlier than usual and not hitting the snooze button. The effort required to leave that warm bed and enter the world is the same amount of effort needed to shake up your life and make that elusive change. In this humorous and provocative talk, Mel Robbins explains how turning off our brain’s autopilot and demolishing our comfort zones is key to a rewarding life.

It is not easy to pull yourself out of a rut, but if you dig deep and really make the effort to feel better you will be so glad you did. All of us may go through this at some stage, but with a change of perspective and the knowledge that only you can make the choice to feel better, you can make the choice to move on to better times.