6 Simple Hacks for Migraine Pain Relief

No one wants to have to handle a headache, but a headache is nothing compared to a migraine. There are some simple hacks that you can do right away will help you with that migraine pain relief.

Whether you are staring at your computer screen for too long at work, or you forgot to keep up with your water intake for the day, a headache can creep up on you when you least expect it. Re-hydrating can often make the headache go away, as can medications and getting some fresh air and a break from your screen. However, migraine pain is a pain worse than a headache.

The light in the room can affect you, you might feel nauseous and vomit, and you can even find it hard to see straight when a migraine hits.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-rPrgsWl28Y" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

What You Can Do Right Away For Migraine Pain Relief

The Nurofen that you favour for your headaches due to tension or work can do the job to take the edge off, but sometimes you need to think a little bigger.

The good news is that there are some simple things that you can do to help alleviate that migraine pain, and we have some tips for you below.

Go Dark . With a migraine, you will be affected by both light and sound, so you need to get yourself to a dark, cool, quiet place to relax. Many headaches do not respond to sleep, but it is worth trying and getting away from the stimulation that is making your migraine worse.

. With a migraine, you will be affected by both light and sound, so you need to get yourself to a dark, cool, quiet place to relax. Many headaches do not respond to sleep, but it is worth trying and getting away from the stimulation that is making your migraine worse. Use Temperatures. A hot or a cold compress can make a big difference to you when you have a migraine. Putting a warm compress on your feet and a cold one on the base of your skull can draw the blood down away from the head and reduce the swelling of the migraine.

A hot or a cold compress can make a big difference to you when you have a migraine. Putting a warm compress on your feet and a cold one on the base of your skull can draw the blood down away from the head and reduce the swelling of the migraine. Sit And Be . Sometimes, migraines can be debilitating and make you feel like you cannot move. Take time and concentrate on your breathing. There have been cases where meditation can help to reduce migraine pain, so if you can sit still long enough to relax, it may help.

. Sometimes, migraines can be debilitating and make you feel like you cannot move. Take time and concentrate on your breathing. There have been cases where meditation can help to reduce migraine pain, so if you can sit still long enough to relax, it may help. Hydrate . You know that headaches are most often caused by dehydration, but a migraine is not a regular headache. When you have medication to take, you need to hydrate as much as you can and see if it helps to take the edge off. Add a slice of fruit to help the water go down nicely.

. You know that headaches are most often caused by dehydration, but a migraine is not a regular headache. When you have medication to take, you need to hydrate as much as you can and see if it helps to take the edge off. Add a slice of fruit to help the water go down nicely. Get a Massage. Whether you choose the temples or you have a massage across the shoulders to reduce the tension, you can rely on massage to help you to take back the pain of a migraine. Migraines can be sensitive to touch for some people, so massage may not be for you. However, it’s worth a try if you haven’t yet tried it.

Whether you choose the temples or you have a massage across the shoulders to reduce the tension, you can rely on massage to help you to take back the pain of a migraine. Migraines can be sensitive to touch for some people, so massage may not be for you. However, it’s worth a try if you haven’t yet tried it. A Workout. Believe it or not, a migraine can be helped with some exercise. We know you just want to curl up and hide from the world. The thing is, a workout can ease the pain of a migraine and get your blood flowing properly. The additional hormones can be a natural painkiller, too, and you need all the painkillers you can safely have!

More Recommendations for Migraine Relief



