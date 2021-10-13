6 Early Signs That Your Magnesium Levels Are Low

Do you know if your magnesium levels are low and you need to take action? I Magnesium is essential for many aspects of our lives, including regulating brain function. However the average American adult only absorbs about half their daily requirements during digestion and absorption in food alone!

When your days are busy with work and family, getting all the nutrients your body needs through food alone can be challenging. If your daily food intake doesn’t include a hefty amount of beans, peas, seeds or nuts, you may not be getting enough magnesium.

The first sign that your Magnesium levels could indeed need boosting? Muscle cramps or spasms when exercising; difficulty falling asleep at night because muscles tense up before bedtime-it’s all too common these days as people try harder than ever just living life “therapy” style with its demands on time from work/school coupled by increasingly long hours spent behind screens and of course not enough sleep!

Here are some typical indications that you may be deficient in magnesium:

1. Insomnia

Getting adequate quality sleep is important because sleep helps to maintain a healthy balance of hormones. A deficiency in sleep, insomnia, can lead to higher glucose levels increasing the risk for diabetes or reducing the ability of immune system to fight infections. Fortunately, supplementation of magnesium complex appears to improve subjective measures of insomnia such as sleep efficiency, sleep time and early morning awakening. And, by improving your sleep, you may be able to bring your hormones back into balance, mitigate your risk for diabetes, increase your ability to fight infections as well as promote overall health.

2. Muscle Weakness

Magnesium also plays an important role in keeping potassium levels balanced. When magnesium is low, your muscles don’t retain the necessary amount of potassium, leading to weakness and muscle fatigue. This can make it very difficult to perform everyday activities and nearly impossible to exercise.

Read More >>> Post Workout Self Care Routine

3. Muscle Discomfort & Spasms

Magnesium is involved in numerous processes that affect muscle function including oxygen uptake, energy production and electrolyte balance. Magnesium is necessary for your muscles to remain relaxed, so when you don’t get enough, you may notice spasms and twitches, which can be pretty uncomfortable. Some doctors believe that magnesium helps balance the levels of calcium in your body. Low magnesium levels allow the amount of calcium to build up in your system, which may contribute to muscle spasms. Supplementing with a magnesium complex may bring both levels back into balance.

4. High Blood Pressure

Magnesium is vital for overall cardio vascular health. High blood pressure increases the risk for heart disease and heart attacks. Studies suggest that magnesium supplementation has blood pressure-lowering effects meaning that it may help keep your blood pressure within an optimal range and support overall cardiovascular health.

5. Asthma

Magnesium is also necessary for efficient lung function. Studies have shown that people with severe asthma may also be deficient in magnesium. As calcium increases in the muscles lining the lungs, it is difficult to breathe when those muscles constrict. Inhalers are available with magnesium sulfate to help provide immediate relief, but long-term maintenance is better done through a supplement.

6. Osteoporosis

Magnesium is vital for your bones as well as your muscles because they both interact with calcium. As low magnesium causes calcium levels to drop, your body takes calcium that is stored in your bones and feeds it to your muscles. This leaves your bones brittle and more prone to breaking. While age and other conditions may also lead to weakened bones, a magnesium supplement may help if your body’s levels are low.

Magnesium is vital for various bodily functions to operate at their best. Increasing your intake of magnesium-rich foods or adding a supplement to your daily vitamin routine may improve your overall health.

Read Next >>> 3 Surprisingly Easy Ways to Improve Your Wellness and Health