6 Daily Habits For Times of Crisis

Effective daily habits for times of crisis are important because at some point, we all confront a stressful life event, a personal crisis or a global event that threatens to effect everything around us. The most important thing to do first, is to make sure we are taking care of ourselves.

If you’ve decided that now is the time for you; if you’ve decided that it’s time to take control of your health and happiness so that you can truly make the most of life, then read on. Here are a few daily habits for times of crisis that could help you to achieve your goals and become the healthiest, happiest possible version of yourself and get through these difficult days

1. Be Grateful

This is so simple yet so effective. Being grateful for all of the things you do have instead of worrying about the things you don’t have is one of the most effective ways to improve your happiness. So, take a few moments each evening to write down five things that you have been grateful for that day. This is a simple practice, but it can be truly life-changing.

Rather than operating from a self-orientated mindset of scarcity by stockpiling toilet paper, try practicing a random act of kindness to surprise a colleague. Why not beat them to buying their morning cup of Joe?

2. Get More Sleep

If you don’t sleep well, you are more likely to be stressed, depressed and overweight than your peers who get a full 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep every evening. Can’t sleep? Start by turning off screens at least one hour before bed, spray your pillow with lavender mist and take up meditation.

If that doesn’t do the trick, you may need to see your doctor or attend a sleep clinic, but you must do something because sleep is one of the biggest influences on your physical and mental health.

3. Break Bad Habits

Bad habits keep you down; they hold you back from being the best person you can be, but you know what? Bad habits can be broken. You can break them by replacing them with good habits, getting therapy or even attending rehab clinics if you need some extra help, for example, and when you get rid of them once and for all, not only will you be healthier, but you’ll have more time to focus on wellness too!

There is no denying that the world is definitely spinning, but that doesn’t mean your well being has to fling out of control as well. When we face life changing challenges, it’s vital that we cultivate a calm, compassionate and hopeful mindset so we can remain rational and focused. Breaking those habits that drain our energy are a great way to stay strong and focused for what’s ahead.

4. Nourish Your Body

Good health starts with good food, so make a point of nourishing your body each and every day. Eat the good stuff, you know what it is. You don’t necessarily have to become a vegan or give up carbs (although you can if that works for you), but you should focus on eating the right size portions for your body, choosing more healthy whole foods and less junk food, and eating mindfully.

Doing these three things will reset your attitude to food and ensure that you get everything you need.

5. Mix Up Your Workouts

You may adore yoga or have a love of running, but if you want to be as healthy as you can possibly be, some cross-training wouldn’t go a miss. So, start exploring everything from weight training to hula hooping. Why? Because the more different exercises you do, the more muscles you will work and the stronger your body will be.

Of course, there’s no need to keep doing exercises you hate – find things you love to do and you’ll be healthy and happy. Exercise will also you help you ward off stress and anxiety so find what you like so you will stick with it.

6. Meditate to Alleviate Fear and Anxiety

Meditation gives you headspace. It allows you to take some time out and experience the joy of just being. No matter what your goals, meditation can help you to approach them stress-free with lots of equanimity for a far easier, happier life.

Yes, fear and anxiety is a reasonable response to the constant stream of negative news we are being exposed to via the media and our social networks. However, in a bitter irony, the stress that is associated with fear can impair our immune functioning and well-being and hence make us more susceptible to illness (the very thing that is causing people to stockpile toilet paper).

With these daily habits for times of crisis, you will be stronger to face what comes and be able to deal with it with calm. Oh and if you have pets – cuddle them up, the more the better, it works wonders 🙂