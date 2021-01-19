5 Simple Ways to Stay Happy in Relationships

A healthy relationship is being happy in relationships. Giving your partner time and affection can increase their happiness as much as yours and can create a stronger connection. If you are uncertain of ways to make your partner happy, follow these simple tips. You know the old saying what goes around comes around? The benefit of making your partner happy means they are likely to make you happy as well.

1 – Be Patient

Whatever your partner needs to make them happy, allow them to have it. Whether they need some space or want to spend more time with you, communicate with them accordingly and be patient. Working on your happiness together can help build a stronger connection. Giving patience allows your partner to know that you appreciate them and care for what they need.

2 – More Intimate Time

Showing your partner more affection can show them how you truly feel and keep them happy in relationship. Offering them more attention will let them know you find them attractive and want to be intimate with them. Intimacy does not just mean sex. It can be offered through kissing, touching, and hugging. But, sex is often the most effective way for building a closer connection as it involves more personal affection and time. A healthier sex life, that is more active, can make you both happier. It will create a closer bond and build more trust.

3 – Listen More

It can be easy to let work or outside commitments take over your mind. When your partner talks during an overwhelming moment, it can be easy not to acknowledge what they have said. Lack of communication can cause arguments or a weaker bond between a couple. Giving each other your time and listening attentively will show them you care and want to hear what they are saying. Think of how great it feels when your partner listens to you and use that emotion to trigger a better listening response the next time you are in conversation with your partner.

4 – Be Open About Everything

Being open and communicating about your feelings allows the other person to understand you more. Whether you want to do more adventurous activities or feel anxious, letting them know will mean you can work on it together. Communication can build more trust and security in a relationship as each person will find it easier to acknowledge what the other person does and does not want.

5 – Have More Fun

Having more fun together through adventure or vacations can create more laughs and great memories. If you do not often do spontaneous activities, then surprise your partner with a cinema date or dinner. A surprise can spark a relationship and go outside of your normal routine can reignite that ‘new relationship’ feeling.

Simple techniques such as listening, talking, and laughing are the best ways to make your partner happier and for both of you to stay happy in relationship. The little things in a relationship help your partner understand you have been thinking about them and reflect your appreciation.

