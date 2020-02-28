5 Habits of Women with Amazing Skin

Women with amazing skin did not just naturally inherit it through their DNA — their daily habits, in fact, have had a big impact on that healthy glow. But depending on which magazines you read or which esthetician you visit, there are many different paths to skin perfection.

In the long run, caring for your skin is really what feels right for you and what makes your skin glow. Here’s what you should keep in mind to sort through all the noise and help you try and guide you into keeping your skin looking radiant!

1. Use Great Skin Products

The first point is what products are you using? Are you even using any products? This is a huge factor in how healthy your skin is currently, and how it will become as time goes on. Products that have alcohol or other forms of man made chemicals can age the skin overtime, and this is not how to keep your skin refreshed! The best way to overcome this, is by using natural products, with natural base ingredients instead of man made ones.

The bad news is most of the time they are far more expensive, but the good news is because the trend is natural, more and more companies are creating natural products that are far nicer on the skin, for less! One example is a company named CBVIT (https://www.cbvit.com/en/). Their products are natural, and also don’t break the bank, which the main benefit, as the last thing anyone wants is to spend a fortune on skin products that you don’t even know work for you.

So try different products, see which ones work for your skin the best as everyone’s skin is different, and then go from there!

2. Have a Healthy Diet

Diet really impacts the health of skin; much more than many people realise. Women with amazing skin avoid eating diets consisting of a lot of oily food which can lead to more oils being produced in the skin. Excessive carbohydrates and sugar can lead to increased amounts of acne and blemishes as well.

When having meals, try your best to eat as balanced diet as possible, as you do not need to diet to get great skin. Just and balance mean and veg, fibre and carbohydrates. Water also does a great job of cleansing the skin from within, so make sure you get your daily intake of water.

Read More: Beauty Superfoods: 11 Best Foods for Gorgeous Skin

3. Practice Mindfulness

Stress is a leading cause of skin to break out in spots and irritation. If you are down or feeling under pressure with work or study, try when you can to practice some form of mindfulness. Meditation, or just a quiet time to read your favourite book. Or maybe some yoga or a soft fitness class. Anything that can help take your mind away from whatever may be stressing it.

Read More: How to Deal with Stressful Situations

4. Never Touch Your Face

This is very important. Touching your face doesn’t just spread bacteria and cause breakouts — it can lead to scarring, an increase in wrinkles, and even the flu. Ick!

Read More: Acne Home Remedies That Work

5. Use Sunscreen EVERYDAY

Many women feel they only need to protect themselves on sunny days or when visiting the beach but we really should protect our skin even when we’re driving a car, flying in an airplane, or running errands. It’s the daily UV exposure that contributes to the visible signs of aging and other skin issues. Be sure to choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a SPF of 30 or greater — and remember to re-apply it every 2-3 hours.





Look after your skin, and your skin will look after you!

Whatever you try with your skin, always remember that what you do when you are young drastically impacts the health of your skin in later years. Taking care of it now will allow your skin to age gracefully and look after you later in life. So, if you try everything under the sun, but your skin doesn’t look as you wish it to, change your skin care routine until you are comfortable with the results.

Hopefully you can take some tips away from these 5 habits of women with amazing skin, but remember natural products are always best, but at the end of the day be comfortable with the skin you are in. It is only one aspect of your beauty which comes from the inside as well, so embrace it!

Read More: 5 Ted Talks That Will Boost Your Confidence