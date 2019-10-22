5 Easy Steps to Heal Your Gut

You may be looking for steps to heal your gut because lets fact it, we can all be a little guilty of neglecting our digestive health. However, it such an important functionality of our bodies that we really should place a little more focus on it. Our digestive system is what processes the food and takes out the vitamins and nutrients our body needs to function.

It nourishes our body in any way it can from the food we eat and is vastly important to our well being. With that in mind, here are some of the ways you can take better care of your digestive health. It may inspire you to make a few changes yourself.

Step 1 – Start with what you eat

According to experts one of the first steps to heal your guy is eating a high fibre diet rich in whole grains, fruits and vegetables is an excellent way to improve our digestive health. The fibre element of the food helps to keep things moving within our digestive system, making us feel less lethargic, sluggish and even constipated. All of which can be feelings we don’t want day in day out. It’s an important factor in helping us achieve a healthy weight.

In addition, eating more of lean diet is a great thing to consider moving forward, especially if your digestive health is of importance to you. Lean meats are easier to digest and ultimately have less fat that can be stored in your body.

Step 2 – Chew your food properly

As this part of our body breaks down our food, it’s important to ensure we chew it properly. This makes the job of our digestive system much easier, and enables you to get more from the food you have eaten. It’s also a great way to ensure that you stop eating when you are full as you are more conscious of the food you are eating and at a much slower pace.

Step 3 – Get the right nutrients

It is important for you to ensure that the food that you eat is going to give your body exactly what it needs to function. So you may want to check out things such as your own levels, for example. Especially if you are feeling very lethargic and low on energy. Taking iron tablets as an added supplement could help you to feel much better. Also thinking about vitamins and maybe speaking with your doctor to check that you are not deficient in other areas, such as Vitamin D.

Step 4 – Stay hydrated

Water is nature’s natural detox and a great way to help keep your digestive system healthy and functioning well. It’s essential to try and drink at least two liters of water a day. This helps to enable your digestive system to work properly, instead of getting blacked up causing things like constipation. Lemon water is also a great choice.

Step 5 – Exercise regularly

Finally, exercise is a great way to keep your body and one of the important steps to heal your gut. Exercise will enable you to burn of some of the fats and sugars dissolved from your food, rather than them being stored, which can go towards where you end up with gut issues. Being active in general is an easy way to start if you are feeling particularly sluggish.

Exercise can have a big impact on gut health. For example, one study published in 2017 examined the effects exercise on gut health using three groups of mice: a sedentary group, a group with access to a running wheel and a sedentary germ-free group.

After six weeks, fecal matter from both the exercise and sedentary groups were transplanted into the germ-free group. The mice were then given a chemical to trigger colitis (inflammation of the colon). According to the researchers, the mice that received a fecal transplant from the active group saw a faster reduction in inflammation and a faster recovery overall.

