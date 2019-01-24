5 Easiest Ways to Reduce Stress and Anxiety Naturally

Stress and anxiety can take a daily toll on your life so we really need some easy ways to reduce stress and anxiety naturally. Whether it’s because you’re overloaded with work at your job, you’re struggling with relationship issues or you have social anxieties when it comes to spending time with people, you’re not alone.

It’s estimated a massive 80% of the population are having to deal with some form of stress or anxiety. So, how do you reduce the effects naturally?

Stay Active

When you’re feeling anxious or stressed, you may just want to jump into your PJ’s, pull the duvet over your head and stay there. However, it’s probably the worst thing you can do for yourself. Staying active will give you the lift that you need to get through the hardest of times.

Exercise releases endorphins that lift your mood, so it’s a good thing physically and emotionally. It also helps to clear your mind, meaning you’ll naturally be better at problem solving when you’re dealing with difficult situations.

Meditate

Sometimes, you just need some quiet time to yourself where you can focus on the positive. Meditation is a fantastic tool when it comes to ways to reduce stress and anxiety naturally. It allows your mind and body to forget the worries and concentrate on absolutely nothing.

It can be a huge relief when there’s a lot going on. Some people like to add things to their meditation routines, like calming crystals and Hemp Flower. You can find some easy meditation tutorials online if you’re not sure what to do.

Sleep

When you don’t get enough sleep, it can make problems seem bigger than they actually are. When you’re well rested, you’re more equipped for what life throws at you. It may mean going to bed earlier or finding a bedtime routine that works for you if you’re suffering from insomnia.

Relaxing baths, lavender essential oil and reading a book are all well known to help you drift into peaceful slumber. Make the most of the weekends when it comes to sleep and make sure you get to sleep in sometimes.

Say No to Caffeine

If you’re suffering from anxiety in particular, caffeine is no friend to you. The more you drink, the more anxious you may become. Caffeine works to stimulate the brain, so although your body may be tired, your brain will stay alert. When you’re anxious, you need your mind to slow down a little so you can take your time to process.

Practice Better Communication

Sometimes, stress is created because of poor communication. Perhaps the jobs you’ve delegated at work aren’t getting done properly. Perhaps your boss isn’t communicating what he wants from you and you’re constantly getting pulled up on your work.

Always keep the lines of communication open and try and communicate well with the people you spend a lot of time with. That may mean figuring out different methods of communication since everyone is different.

Stress and anxiety aren’t symptoms you should ignore, so if you’ve tried to deal with it and you’re still struggling, be sure to ask the advice of a medical professional.