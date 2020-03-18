4 Tips for Landing Your Dream Job

You need the most important tips for landing your dream job whether you’re looking for a new job or you’ve just gotten your college degree, putting yourself out there into the real world can be intimidating. You might have a career in mind, but if you’re not sure how to get started on that particular career path, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

It’s a harsh reality that about 53% of college graduates are either unemployed or working in a position that doesn’t utilize their degree. If you’ve put in the work and the effort toward a career path, you should be able to take that next step toward realizing those dreams.

So, what can you do to land your dream job and kickstart a successful, fulfilling career? Let’s look at a few tips you can use to get started and stand out when you’re job hunting.

1. Identify Hard and Soft Skills

About one-third of college students across the globe attend a private university. So, when you step out into the working world for the first time, you’ll automatically be dealing with competition from your fellow graduates around the world. It’s easy to learn hard skills that are meant for a specific career. While they’re important to include on a resume, you can stand out by also including your soft skills, such as:

Communication

Leadership

Problem-solving

Dependability

Adaptability

Employers often look for potential hires that aren’t afraid to show their “human” side. Again, it’s easy to write down the things you learned in school or through an internship. But, when you’re actually in the workplace, soft skills are often just as important (if not more important) than what you’ve been able to learn in a classroom.

2. Use Your Resources

Many people could argue that it’s easier to find a job today than ever before. That’s partially true, thanks to so many online resources. Websites like Indeed, Monster, etc., have made the job-hunting process straightforward and simple. You simply type in what you’re looking for, your location, and let these services do the work.

If you’re using these resources, make sure you also get notified of “similar jobs” as they come up.

Additionally, don’t be afraid to go the old-fashioned route. Talk to academic advisors or the career center at your university. Look at local newspapers. Network, network, network. If you really want to land your dream job, it’s important to exhaust every resource possible in order to find it.

3. Customize Your Resume

If you have a few jobs lined up that you’re ready to apply to, hit the pause button. It’s important to customize both your cover letter and your resume for each individual job. Sending out the same generic things to every potential employer is a good way to get passed by and looked over.

Tips for landing your dream job when it comes to your resume; take a few minutes to tailor it specifically to the position you’re applying for. Highlight the skills you have that could relate to that particular position, and include words that were used in the company’s original job posting. The process hardly takes any time at all, and it can help your resume stand out from others who are sending out the same thing to every employer.

4. Practice Your Interview

If you’ve been called in for an interview with a company, congratulations! You’re one step closer toward landing your dream job.

But, you should never walk into an interview unprepared or without practice. While you don’t want to come across as “too rehearsed,” it’s a good idea to consider which questions might be asked, so you can have an idea of how you’ll answer and you won’t be caught off guard. You can even practice answering questions in a mirror at home to get a better idea of your own body language and how you might be presenting yourself.

Additionally, you can prepare for your interview by doing your research on the company, as well as the person you’re interviewing with (if possible). You should also have two or three questions of your own in mind for your interviewer regarding company practices, or anything else you might be curious about. This will show them you’re taking the position seriously and you have a genuine interest in the job.

Setting Yourself Up for Success For Finding Your Dream Job

By utilizing these tips, you can achieve a winning mindset toward landing the job you’ve always wanted. It’s not impossible to land your dream job, you just have to be willing to put in a little extra work in order to stay ahead of the competition. Dress for success and keep these suggestions in mind, no matter where you are in your job hunt, and it won’t take long to find the career you’ve been looking for.