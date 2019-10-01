4 Reasons to Read the Bible Every Day

There are many benefits to you to read the Bible every day. Scholars believe that the first hand-written manuscripts of the Bible in English were produced in the 1380s. The King James version was published in 1611. Portions of the Bible existed as early as 700 A.D. Since those first early chapters were written by ancient prophets, more than 3.9 billion copies of the Bible have been printed and sold.

Considering the difficulty in estimating how many copies were in existence without being tracked and recorded, many researchers believe that more than 5 billion copies of the Bible have existed around the world. The complete book has been translated into 349 languages, and there are at least 50 different versions.

Treat Yourself to a Daily Bible Devotional

Obviously, there’s something of value to read the Bible everyday that attracts the attention of people in many lands, languages, and religions. If you have a Bible in your home, today may be the day to find out exactly why it is loved by so many people. In fact, for really positive results, you may want to try to read the Bible every day.

1. Gain Insights Into Universal Issues

Do you feel stress from your job? Have you ever wondered why some people suffer and others seem to live charmed lives? Maybe you struggle with issues such as fear, loss, or frustration with family. The stories and teachings in the Bible deal with these same issues. Whether you study these stories alone or collaborate with communities of people seeking similar answers, such as those at The Way International, your daily efforts at seeking answers will reveal new insights.

2. Recognize God’s Hand in Your Life

A busy schedule and the juggle of multiple responsibilities may leave you feeling overwhelmed, and this can make it hard to recognize the blessings and presence of God in your day-to-day activities. When you start or end your day with just a few minutes of Bible study, you’ll keep Him at the front of your mind and recognize His presence throughout your day.

3. Keep Your Priorities Straight

What do you have on your to-do list right now? Maybe you have a soccer game to attend, some groceries to pick up, or an overdue report that your boss wants yesterday. It’s easy to forget what’s most important to you when you get caught up in the minutia of busywork. As you invite God into your day, however, you’ll find that it’s easier to focus on the most important things and read the Bible every day.

4. Feel Loved and Supported

You may argue with friends or separate from family members, but God is never far from you. The beautiful message in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” provides hope and encouragement that can’t be found anywhere else. An understanding of what Christ has done for you can be a support through many trials.

What other ways has the Bible influenced your life? Have you discovered the benefits of spending time in the scriptures each day? If not, pull out your dusty copy or pick up a new one, and find out why the Bible is still one of the best-selling books in the world.



