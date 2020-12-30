4 Mental Hacks to Help You Rock Your Workout Routine at Home

If you feel as though it’s becoming harder and harder to push yourself when you are doing your workout routine at home, then you have nothing to worry about. You are not alone by any means, but most of your battle will be mental rather than physical. If you want to help yourself with this, then take a look at our simple mental hacks that will help you stay motivated below.

Visualize Yourself at the End of Your Workout

It’s all too easy for you to get disheartened when you have a huge distance ahead of you. It can also be daunting to think about having an insanely intense workout every single day. It doesn’t matter whether you have the goal to do 200 crunches or whether you intend on running 20 miles because you need to break it down where possible. If you do this, then you will be able to overcome any mental barriers that you face. If you need some help with your physical barriers, then why not contact Dr Ian Edwards Chiropractor?

Read More >>> 10 Foolproof Ways To Keep Your Fitness Motivation Up

Keep your Eyes Away from the Clock

They say that a watched pot never boils. A watched mile counter will never turn either. In fact, the more you stare at the clock, the slower time will feel like it is passing. It will also stop you from getting into the zone. If you are working out on a machine, then put your towel over the display and see how long you can go without checking it. If you do this, then you may surprise yourself with how much faster time seems to go. Other distractions are a great music playlist or an inspirational podcast.

Read Next >>> How to Lose Weight without the Gym

Have another Reason to Exercise

Sure, having an awesome body for spring is ideal, but wanting to look good is not going to keep you motivated when you’ve had a horrible day at work and don’t want to work out. You need something that you can emotionally connect to. This could be a mantra that keeps you going when you are doing the toughest stretch of your workout or it could even be something to take your mind away from the thoughts that are trying to slow you down. Either way, you have to make sure that you have something that you can think about to keep you on track when doing your workout routine at home.

Read Next >>> 25 Simple Ways to Take Better Care of Yourself

Set Specific Goals

Saying that you are going to work hard today may seem like a good idea, but at the end of the day, as soon as you hit that first wall you may well decide that you have had enough for that day and call it quits. If you give yourself an actual number to hit, whether it is a number of reps on a machine or even miles, you may find that you are able to push yourself more.

Read More >>> 6 Ways For Women To Stay Healthy During The Lockdown

Nobody is making you workout, so consider what you like about your regime. Do you like the fact that working out gets you away from the computer? Maybe you love the sensation of building muscle, as opposed to just thinking about the amount of pain you’re going to be in after. Either way, you need to try and set goals to help yourself push through because you’ll soon be able to reap the benefits of your hard work.

Staying motivated to exercise and to stay fit is a mental game. Make sure to get your mental mojo strong and rock your workout routine at home or wherever you are.