4 Cute Date Ideas for at Home and Summertime

When trying to think of of date ideas for at home, not everyone wants to always have to spend a lot of money. In fact, some of the best date ideas include those that are spent at home.When you start to create a life with someone you love, it is the best feeling in the world. Having a partner who loved and understands you is so important and it makes everything feel fresh and new.

However, over the years of being a couple, the spark will start to fade and you may get trapped in a daily routine that is boring and monotonous. This is a normal part of life however now and again we need to break away and show our partner we love them.

Today we want to talk about some of the things you can do to show your partner you love them and appreciate them being in your life. There are some inexpensive date ideas for at home and if the budget allows or it is a special anniversary, you could drop some cash and plan a surprise or two.

Plan a 3-course Meal

A romantic way to surprise your partner with a date at home this summer is to cook them a 3-course meal at the weekend and have an at-home date night. There are several ways you can do this such as using a charcuterie board to present them with Italian antipasti and snacks, as well as making a comforting roast dinner with a soup to start and ice cream for dessert. Make it a fun challenge for yourself to come up with different courses and a meal plan and get some wine in to celebrate the occasion. Making the effort to do this for your partner is always worth it and they will feel so loved as a result.

Have a Professional Photoshoot

One of the first things you could do is contact a local wedding photographer and ask for a romantic photoshoot with your partner. Before you think this is overkill – consider how lovely it would be to have images of yourselves that can be treasured for years to come. It can be fun having a photoshoot with your partner and it will bring a sense of closeness and occasion to your day. And your Intsa will thank you for it!

Surprise Them with a Trip

One great way to show your love to your partner this summer is by surprising them with a romantic trip away. It does not have to be Paris or week in Hawaii, it could be a cottage in your own backyard, a city break road trip, or even a relaxing weekend by the beach. Spending time together somewhere other than the home can do wonders for your relationship because experiencing new things as a couple is a huge delight. Enjoy spending time together somewhere else and see the spark it brings to your relationship.

Give them a “All About Me” Day

Maybe you already know what your partner really likes to do, if not ask them. Then plan a whole day around them and what they like. Cook their favorite food – play the music they like on Spotify – watch the game on TV and better yet get tickets to the game – make a bucket of popcorn and watch a movie that they have been dying to see – spend the morning in bed….I think you get the drift. Spending the day catering to your partner’s every whim will make them feel special and make it a date they will not soon forget.

Sometimes the best way to show your partner that you love them is to simply be affectionate. This doesn’t have to mean passionately kissing them all of the time – but rather those small nods of affection you give every day. A touch of the cheek, a stroke on the hand, a kiss on the forehead – all of these small things serve to make your partner feel like they are loved and appreciated. Never underestimate the power of those small shows of affection.

Use these date ideas for at home and away to help show how much you love your partner this summer and make them feel amazing. ❤

Read Next >>> 5 Simple Ways to Stay Happy in Relationships