30 Cool Hobbies for Women To Try Right Now

You really need to try out these cool hobbies for women cause whoever said you had to stop having fun as an adult? Life gets serious when you grow up. You need a job, an income, and a plan for the future. So we get sidetracked a lot and so tunnel-visioned on our goals, we don’t stop to smell the roses.

That may be very cliche but it’s true. We don’t remember that we have a short amount of time on this wonderful planet and we should never give up the things we love doing, just because they don’t offer some kind of material value. Adult hobbies are plentiful but many of us don’t know what our options are. So here’s a list to help you figure out what you might like doing.

Make Like Bob Ross and Learn to Paint

it’s never too late to pick up a brush and apply paint to the canvas. Painting is an art form that has always commanded respect because of how easy it can be to learn the basics but how difficult it is to master it. One can learn how to paint, simply by watching tutorials on YouTube. Yes, it really is this easy to get started and learn, how to draw, sketch, mix paint, apply it, use different brush strokes, and paint with genuine heartfelt emotion.

There are other forms of learning, such as the Great Courses Plus and other avenues like Masterclass. Various teachers and experts from the painting world use these platforms to share their skills with students. You can learn techniques that you would otherwise have to go to art school! It is one of those cool hobbies for women that you will allow you to show off your creations as well.

A Victorian Pastime That is a Great Pastime

One of the oldest yet most delightful adult hobbies is dolls houses. It became very popular in the Victorian Era as many people wanted to create homes from scratch, in miniature form. Here are lots of Dolls House Accessories which you can take a look at, to find what kind of style you like best.

The Lake View doll house is a classic American-style 2-story structure, in modern decor. There’s also a lighthouse doll house made in the traditional New England design. There’s also a Victorian mansion, which also has a classic dome roof and cylindrical walls to one of its 1st-floor rooms.

There are lots of items you can buy separately, which allows you to style each home however you wish. There are kits which you can buy but plenty of small bits and pieces too. It is one of those hobbies for women that will actually bring you back to your childhood. If you are a mom and have a daughter, it is also something you can enjoy together. I don’t know about you but there is something about miniatures that I find fascinating.

Photography: A Window into the World

Photography is a skill more than an art form. It involves learning about cameras, the behavior of light and it also involves patience and timing. This is something anyone can now take up because we have smartphones that have cameras that outshine actual photography cameras from a decade ago.

With social media websites like Instagram, sharing your photography has never been easier. Consider what you like about the world and what would express the most about how you feel. Then go out there and use your pocket rocket, to take some unique photos. Upload them online and watch the comments roll in. it’s a great way to start a conversation and is a one of the most popular hobbies for women.

Need More Fun Ideas? Here are 27 more…

Join a book club

Start a scrapbook

Join a local theater group

Garden or do houseplants

Learn Origami

Make your own jewelry

Puzzles?

Start running

Knit it out

Yoga

Hiking

Start collecting something – coins, antiques, vintage clothing,shells…

Start a Blog

Make soap or bath bombs

Volunteer

Flip Garage sale finds

Start your own aquarium

Do some DIY Projects

Try Geocaching

Explore your own town or city

Learn Magic

Learn a new language

Bird watching

Beekeeping

Learn to sew

Wikipedia editing

Learn to play an instrument

Never lose your love for life and only focus on wealth. These hobbies for women are good for the soul and you’re always happier doing something you love.