3 Things You Must Do Before the Baby Comes

Life as you know it will never be the same so take some time for yourself before the baby comes. For expectant parents, the last few months of pregnancy is all about waiting for the baby to arrive and doing everything they can to prepare for when the newest and cutest family member finally comes. It can be stressful and overwhelming, that’s just part of parenthood.

This overwhelming feeling can have a negative impact, though. You’re rushing around so much that you forget to slow down and take some time to yourselves. You’re excited for the baby, but you’re also losing your last few weeks of freedom. Before that special day comes when you welcome your bundle of joy into the world, here are three things all soon-to-be-parents must do.

See Your Friends

Your friends are no doubt ecstatic that you’re about to introduce a brand new member to the group, but they also understand that there will be times where you can’t hang out like you used to. This isn’t a bad thing, but there will be a definite, if necessary, change to the group dynamic.

Before giving birth, you should endeavour to see as many of your friends as possible. It’s likely that with all the stress of prospective parenthood, everyone has neglected their best friend duties as of late. To make up for this, you can suggest everyone organizes a night where you can catch up and dish the gossip about life and everything that comes with it.

Take A Night

As important as it is to catch up with friends before you become a parent, it’s also crucial that you and your partner find some time to spend just the two of you. You’ve both been running around, creating a safe space for the baby, buying cots and diapers and toys and clothes that you may not have had the chance to just sit down for a while.

Taking a night for just the two of you, whether just chilling on the sofa watching a movie or your favorite show completely uninterrupted or going out for a fancy meal can put everything back into perspective and help you realign your feelings for one another. You can talk just like old times and reminisce on your relationship, and to make it even more special, you can ban any talk about the baby, just for one night.

Babymoon

A babymoon is your chance to pamper yourself before you are no longer your number one priority. It gives you and your partner one last hurrah before the baby comes and gives you the chance to experience something you may not get the opportunity to for a while.

It’s best to do a babymoon in the second trimester so you can still fly and it can be a week or just a weekend getaway. Depending on where you live and what you love to do, there are plenty of possible babymoon ideas in the UK, and you can also visit other places to pamper and indulge in some of your favorite activities.

Embrace Your Soon to be Bundle of Joy

Having a baby will transform your life in the best way possible, but it’s not selfish to treat yourself just a little before your child arrives. Of course, my top 3 list is not complete – it’s just meant to give you ideas to really think about what is important to you and what will make you happy now. Yes, having a baby is a life changing event but one thing is true, that as hard as it can be, it’s also an amazingly beautiful experience that’s totally worth the changes to your day-to-day life.

Pamper Yourself Today With These Amazing Amazon Finds!



















