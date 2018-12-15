3 Signs It Might Be Time For Home Care

So what are the signs it might be time for home care for an elderly parent or friend? As we get older we move slower, our mind reacts slower and we feel the elements are a lot harsher. So when is it right for older people to get the extra help that they need? You first have to factor in many different things that all come into play when considering this subject.

The key thing that makes elderly people worry about receiving help is, whether or not they will lose parts or all of their independence. They know that if they allow someone into their lives for the purposes of help, they will give away some of their sovereignty.

You can’t ask for help and then refuse to take it once you’re receiving it. Your actions would totally negate your request. Therefore making sure that the person that is helping them get dressed, cook meals, clean the home and possibly even run errands like posting letters, paying a bill in person, or even things like walk the pets is done with respect. Not overstepping the boundaries is something that has to be taken seriously.

Looking thinner by the day

Many older people that can’t cook for themselves will often just lose their appetite after a while. In fact that is everyone’s biology and we all will have this occur to us. Our body thinks that we are in a starving environment therefore, it slows down our metabolism so that we only use small bits of energy. Thus we don’t feel hungry and in requirement of nutrition.

This is not good for a normal youthful and healthy person, so it’s even worse for someone who is old. One of the signs it might be time for home care is if you can see your loved ones who are old getting thinner each time you visit them, this might be happening to them. It’s at this point that giving them some help to cook their meals or pre-prepare meals so they can just heat them up instead of cooking them, will help.

Looking dazed and confused

One clear sign that an elderly person is not alright upstairs is if they start to dress odd. They might be wearing clothes that don’t seem to pair up at all, such as different socks, odd shoes, trousers and jackets that are not meant to be worn indoors or outdoors respectively etc. they need help dressing themselves but seem to just get on with wearing whatever is near or easy.

They will have more order and routine in their lives allowing them to keep normal standards and dress appropriately.

Kitchen Issues

Another one of the signs it might be time for home care is if there are stale or expired foods in their kitchen? We all buy more than we need but if it is obvious, it may be a problem. Look for signs that food is not only old but that this is unnoticed — mold, sour milk that’s still used, or expiration dates well past due, for example. Are there ten bottles of ketchup? More cereal than can be eaten in a year? Multiples often reveal that the shopper can’t remember from one store trip to the next what’s in stock at home.

If there’s not much fresh food in the house (because it’s too hard to for the person to procure or cook), your loved one might be ready to have help with meal prep or delivery services.

It’s never easy to sum up when an older person needs help instead of wants it. However, there are many options for extra care and help with the basic chores around the house. Just make sure that they feel safe and respected.