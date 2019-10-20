These 3 secrets to looking younger are easy to do but will take years off of you. Glancing in the mirror and seeing a pretty good representation of your mother is not what most of us want. In fact, we want to battle to keep a youthful look for as long as possible. Happily, this is something that may not be as hard as you think. In fact, there are three effective tactics that can help you to look 10, whole years younger in the post below. Read on to find out what they are.

Eliminate wrinkles

We all have them, to some extent at least, but a face overrun with lines and wrinkles can definitely age a person. Often very unfairly! Luckily, we are no longer in a position to just have to put up with facial wrinkles anymore. In fact, there is a range of options for dealing with them that we can use to get a more youthful look.

The first of the secrets to looking younger is to adhere to a strict diet and cleansing and moisturizing routine. Something that can help to keep your facial skin nourished and just dated and so prevent wrinkles appearing.

Alternatively, if unwanted lines have already manifest on your face, anti-wrinkle injections can be the way forward. The reason being that these can be used to relax facial muscles that cause expression lines, something that can provide you with a much more youthful aspect.

Take care of your hair

Many women find that as they age their hair become problematic. In fact, the hair of women over 40 is known to become coarser and thin out at the same time! Not a combo that is good for anyone’s self-confidence.

That is why, if you want to shave years off your look, one of the secrets to looking younger is by paying attention to your hair condition and style is vital. To that end, invest in regular deep conditioning treatments, as well as volumizing products to help combat thinning. Additionally choosing a style that suits your face, and has a little ‘edge’ can contribute to a more youthful look.

Boost your lips

Visit any social media site, and you will see that lip enhancement is all the rage these days. Of course, it’s not just those over 40 that are going for fillers, but younger people want to improve their pout as well. Although, there is definitely something about plump full lips that does help to create a more youthful illusion.

Of course, you don’t have to go for the surgical treatments if you don’t want to. In fact, there are makeup tips that can help you to get plumper, younger-looking pout as well.

One is to pick lip products that contain mint, which stimulates blood flow to the lips and so enlarges them. Something you can see examples of here. Additionally, using a darker liner to outline and highlight the lips. Then adding a more neutral lipstick on top can help to create a fuller lip illusion as well. Especially in matte tones. An illusion that along with the other tactics mentioned above, may well just take 10 years off your look!