3 Home Maintenance Jobs That Need Your Attention

It doesn’t matter how much time you spend on routine home maintenance because it’s impossible to keep everything in the best condition. Even if you do everything you can, you will still have unexpected breakdowns but at the end of the day, it’s more than possible for you to make things easier on yourself if you follow these top tips. Do these 3 home maintenance jobs before they get worse and leave you with even more work!

Replace your Washer Hose

If you want to stop your washing machine breaking down, then you need to replace the hose as often as you can. You also need to make sure that the connection is secure, and that you have at least 4 inches of clearance between the back of the washing machine and the connection. If you are able to do this then this will reduce the chance of the hose kinking and it will also make your appliance last way longer too.

Reinforced stainless-steel hoses and even rubber ones can break too, even the ones that say they won’t. Cracks and leaks are very common, so check them from time to time and also make sure that you replace them every 5 years or so. If you do this then you will easily be able to significantly reduce the chances of your hose failing on you.

Clean out your Gutters

If you have blocked gutters then this will cause the drains to clog and you may even find that the whole thing detaches from your home. One way for you to get around this would be for you to hire a company like PorterVac to deal with the issue for you and make this home maintenance task easy.

Cleaning your gutters shouldn’t be done yourself because it’s a dangerous job and you may even end up making the issue worse. When cleaning your gutters, it also helps to check to see if the pipe connections are strong and that there is no corrosion. If there is then the corresponding pipes and connections may need to be replaced.

Clean your Fridge – on the outside

Coils that are underneath your fridge will attract dust. You may also find that they attract debris and sometimes, dog hair too. As if that wasn’t enough, dirty coils can restrict airflow and they can force the fridge to work way harder than it needs to. Over time, this can shorten the lifespan, and this is the last thing that you need.

If you want to help yourself here, then you need to try and clean them out on a regular basis. If you do, then this will lower your energy consumption overall and it will also improve the cooling capacity too. You need to make sure that you do this around once a year because if you don’t then the build-up will put you at an even higher risk of fridge failure.

So there are plenty of things that you can do to try and maintain your home and if you follow the above guidelines then you’ll soon find that you can significantly reduce the chances of experiencing a fire or even a flood.