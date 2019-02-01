20 Amazing Beauty Products We Can’t Live Without

Do you have a beauty obsession? You know, that beauty product we can’t live without and that if they stopped selling it, you don’t know what you would do? Here, we happily share ours. These are products that we use every day and that we tell are friends and family about.

Since we tend to spend lots of money on beauty products that often fail us, it’s always nice to have recommendations for ones that actually work!

So go ahead and check these out and fall in love with them yourself.

Kate Blanc’s Organic Pressed Castor Oil

What the heck do you do with castor oil? Well the latest trend is to apply it to eyebrows and eyelashes to be able to grow them long and luscious. Castor oil is filled with nutrients like omega-6 essential fatty acids, vitamin E, and many other vitamins and minerals which may provide nutrition to hair follicles without harmful chemicals. It can also be used as an all-natural moisturizer and to help reduce the appearance of blemishes, fine lines and scars while leaving your skin soft and supple. The best part? It’s not expensive and it works like magic!

Skinceuticals Clarifying Clay Masque

This deep pore-cleansing mask combines natural earth clays with a hydroxy acid blend to open pores, lift impurities and oils and exfoliate the skin. The easiest ways to use this mask is to put it on just before the shower and then rinse it off before you get out. Your skin will be nice and soft and you will definitely notice a difference in the appearance and texture of your skin. The best part? You only need to use it once a week to notice the benefits and it is good for all skin types.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water

Micellar water exploded in the skincare market a few years ago and for good reason. This all-in-1 cleanser is surprisingly powerful yet gentle on your skin. Actually micellar water is made up of micelles (tiny balls of cleansing oil molecules) suspended in soft water and they are able to draw out impurities without drying out the skin. Therefore, micellar water can be used as a facial wash, makeup remover and moisturizer all in one. The best part? This bottle is the #1 worldwide bestseller and replace a whole bunch of your other products.

Epsoak Epsom Salt

Epsom salt’s healing effects have been recognized for years if not centuries. We know it as a bath salt we use to relieve pain and inflammation, but scientifically, it’s known as magnesium sulfate, which contains healthy and healing minerals for your body. Magnesium is an essential catalyst for your metabolism, boosting the production of energy, and serotonin, which reduce anxiety and improves sleep. A 20-minute soak in a bathtub with one or two cups of Epsom salt can leave you feeling restful and revitalized after a long day. Add a relaxing scent or essential oil such as lavender for an added boost. The best part? Sulfates also flush toxins – hello detox!

Your Pearly Whites Have Never Looked so Good with Active WOW

These charcoal powder natural teeth-whitening solutions have been all over social media and this is brand that you want to use an it is one of Amazon’s top rated sellers. It’s 100% vegan and non-abrasive to your teeth, while safely whitening them over time. Charcoal helps remove stains like coffee, wine, cigarettes, and more — all without bleach. The best part? Charcoal also helps restores the pH balance in your mouth which will help to prevent bad breath, cavities and gum disease.

Yes, that’s right, 35 colors to choose from so you can create all kinds of looks with from natural to evening dramatic which its wide range of rich colors. Creamy, easy to blend and beautiful to look at. This is a great quality and variety for an inexpensive pallet especially when you compare the cost to buying eyeshadows separately. The best part? These eyeshadows are smudge proof and will last on a long day!

Derma Roller Cosmetic Needling

Does the idea of rolling small needles over your skin sound like torture? Welcome to micro-needling but the benefits of poking holes in your skin might surprise you! It works because when your skin starts repairing itself after the treatment, it super charges your body’s natural capacity to produce collagen and elastin, which provides that firm plumpness for your skin. In addition it improves skin texture, reduces the appearance of scars and stretch marks and gives you an overall youthful glow. The best part? It really does not hurt and this could be the key for anti-aging especially for women over 40.

Pantene Intense Hair Rescue Shots

Wondering how to fix damaged hair? Now you can rescue your damaged hair with this intensive repair. With Pantene Intense Rescue Shots Hair Ampoules, you can feel free to do what you want with your hair, knowing there is a hair rescue that works. This is one of the most popular at-home hair treatments in Brazil and it has come to North America. Each single-dose ampoule is filled with lipids and pro-vitamin B5 (for strengthening) and glycerin (for hydration), to target the most damaged areas, resulting in softer, shinier, and stronger hair and even helps with split ends. The best part? You only need to use it once a week in place of your conditioner.

Tatcha Violet C Brightening Serum

Have you heard about the benefits of moisturizing vitamin C for your skin care routine? Tatcha Violet C Brightening Serum absorbs quickly into skin to fight aging from daily free radical assault; helps support surface cell turnover for firmer looking skin while also improving moisture levels. It also remains in the skin longer, helping to protect skin from oxidation and reduce UV damage for overall brighter skin over time. The best part? An added 10 percent concentration of AHAs works together to leave your skin firmer, smoother, and noticeably more youthful and dewy.

The world famous Korean Beauty Secret – Tinkle Eyebrow Razor

These eyebrow razors have been a staple in Korea for years now, but the world has finally caught on! Use can use these to remove unwanted facial hair and dead skin, making your make-up go on smoother and last longer. These are the real deal, don’t be misled by imitation razors that do not work as well. The best part? Some reviewers call these little marvels as “life changing”!

BESTOPE Blackhead Remover

OK ladies, let’s talk blackheads. We all get them right? What is the best way to get rid of them? With the right tools. The Bestope blackhead remover kit Includes 6 different extractor tools so you can effectively and fully remove all blemishes. It will keep your face clean and smooth without redness! It also comes with a metal case for storage to keep each tool clean and at your fingertips. The best part? It works great to get those tiny blackheads that you can hardly see but know are there.

Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp

Even though the health benefits of the Himalayan Salt Lamp aren’t fully supported by modern science, there is not doubt that these lamps help to enhance your well-being. So why are they a great beauty product? It is believed by many that the salt cleanses and deodorizes the air and improves sleep by exerting natural negative ions. We all know that sleep is one of the best beauty regimes we can use. The best part? Himalayan Salt Lamps look great and create a peaceful ambiance and with this offer you get 2 lamps!

Enhanced Hair Straightener Brush by MiroPure

Double Ionic Generator for Healthy Silky Hair: This MiroPure hair straightener brush gives your hair a smooth, silky, natural lustrous look by sealing the hair cuticles, thus reducing split ends and knotting. The large ceramic surface areas flanked by heat-resistant silicone bristles mean you get straight, ultra-shiny hair in half the time. The best part? It heats up in less than a minute.

Must Try Japanese Beauty Hack – Exfoliating Booties

Say goodbye to foot files, razors, pumice stones, and harsh chemicals, and hello to soft and smooth feet! This Japanese beauty hack is an easy-to-use foot peel that devotees swear by. To use, wear the provided booties lined with fruit enzymes for about an hour, then remove and rinse your feet. The dead skin will begin to peel off your foot after a few days, and within a week you’ll have feet as smooth as a baby! The best part? Its way cheaper than a pedicure.

Egyptian Magic All Purpose Face Cream

This healing balm has been around for centuries as it is said to use the same formula found in ancient Egyptian tombs! While we cannot prove this, what we do know for sure is that this all-purpose cream receives amazing reviews. Only containing six ingredients (olive oil, bees wax, honey, bee pollen, royal jelly, and bee propolis), you can truly call this cream all-natural. People swear by its results on sensitive skin, eczema, psoriasis, acne and just about every other skin ailment. Definitely worth checking out! The best part? You can even use it as a hair mask.

BS-MALL Makeup Brushes

So as far as make up brushes go, these are a great quality for the low price, you get 14 brushes in all! There are 5 large brushes for blending and 9 smaller ones for eye make up and finer details. The reviews are outstanding and one reviewer who works at a makeup counter, even said that these makeup brushes are as good as the professional ones she uses at work. The best part? They are soft and shed free.

stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

According to Stila, this is their top selling eyeliner. From a thin, precise line to a bold dramatic stroke, it glides on with ease, no skipping, smudging or pulling. Dries quick. Stays all day. Reviewers really like the sharp point which makes it easy to use. It is a product that actually does what it says it will. If you are looking a for a great eyeliner that will stay on ALL day, look no more. The best part? It comes in 14 colors.

Pura D’Or Original Gold Label Shampoo and Conditioner

If you have thinning hair or are just looking to get more volume or strength, then this is the shampoo and conditioner for you. Pura D’Or infuses a lot of natural ingredients including herbs and vitamins that support healthy hair growth, dandruff and scalp irritation. Having your grow thick and healthy is on everyone’s wish list. It smells really nice too! The best part? It is all natural and plant based.

Collagen Peptides Powder

Collagen is the new buzzword you hear about everywhere and it can now be found in just about everything — from creams and cosmetics, to powders and pills. So what are Collagen Peptides and what are they good for? Collagen is one of the most important nutrients needed to ensure the health and vitality of your skin, hair, tendon, cartilage, bones, and joints. Around the age of 30 and accelerating in our 40’s, our bodies naturally begin to produce less collagen, and the first signs of aging start to occur. This powder with the Collagen Peptides is dissolvable in liquid and can be mixed into your favorite drink (even coffee) once a day. The best part? Users report that their hair, skin and nails are amazing after using the product.

Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Nail Coat

If you just did you nails or got a manicure and want it to last, then you need this Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat nail polish. Its formula penetrates through the nail lacquer to the base coat forming a single solid coating over the nail plate for a more durable finish, guaranteed not to yellow and leaves nails silky, stronger and resistant to chipping and peeling. Some users claim that their manicures last 2-3 times longer. The best part? It has a super fast drying time; you can be out the door in 5 minutes.

