Beauty Superfoods: 11 Best Foods for Gorgeous Skin

You can eat your way to gorgeous skin. These are the best foods for gorgeous skin to eat and best part? They are common foods that you probably already have in your kitchen. These beauty superfoods will nourish your skin from the inside out. In fact, what we eat can be as important as the serums and moisturizers that we use on the outside of our skin.

During our adult life we all want to look after ourselves the best we can and make sure we stay looking fit and healthy for years and years to come. It is super important for us to look after our skin every day and make sure that it stays looking stunning and youthful for our life time. Here are some of the things we can eat every day to keep our skin strong and supple and make us look younger for longer. Hello beautiful!

The 11 Best Foods for Gorgeous Skin

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish is one of the best proteins we can eat as it has a huge shot of benefits for our body which we can use every single day. Things such as scottish salmon are full of omega 3 and 6 which are essential for our brain function as well as the health of our skin. If you can try to eat a few portions of fish each week you will soon see a big difference in your health and your ability to stay looking youthful and radiant. Find out how to get more fish into your diet.

2. Avocados

The avocado is a fruit which is loved by many of us and it is a fruit which many of us add to our meals every day for a source of healthy fat. The reason why avocados are great for the skin is because they contain lots of essential fats and vitamins which can keep our skin moisturised and plump.

One of the other benefits avocados can have for the skin is to protect our skin against UV rays which can be harmful for us and can even cause certian types of cancer.

3. Walnuts

Nuts are always a great addition to a healthy diet and they are full of protein as well as lots of vitamins which are perfect for keeping our skin clear and strong. If you are looking for a great choice for your diet this week, walnuts can be one of the best of us and they contain a huge portion of fatty acids which keep the skin soft and supple.

They are also full of omega 3 which can reduce inflammation in the skin and can help go a long way if you have acne to aid in calming it down.

4. Sunflower Seeds

It isn’t just nuts which have some amazing health properties for the skin, seeds also pack a punch with nutrition and they can be a really great addition to your diet every day. Sunflower seeds in particular are wonderful for our skin because they have a large portion of vitamin E which is amazing for keeping the skin hydrated and plump, and also vitamin E is an antioxidant so this helps to fight off free radicals which can affect aging.

5. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are an amazing alternative to regular potatoes and they are a great source of vitamins and minerals for us to enjoy and to keep us healthy. Beta-carotene for example is found in this among other orange fruits and vegetables and it is something which can be converted into vitamin A inside the body which is ideal for our skin and also for our eyes. It acts as a natural sunscreen which keeps the skin healthy and this is the best thing to keep us young and healthy.

6. Bell Peppers

As we said above, bell peppers when they are red and yellow are also a great source of beta-carotene and this can be ideal for the body and the perfect addition to our diet. Bell peppers are also an amazing source of vitamin C which is essential for healthy skin. Vitamin C in the body is used for our skin to produce a chemical called collagen.

If you are unsure on what collagen is, this is the chemical which keeps our skin elastic and youthful throughout our lives. Therefore the more vitamin C you eat the younger your skin will look.

7. Broccoli

Broccoli is a superfood and it has a huge list of benefits for the whole body. Broccoli is an amazing vegetable and it is full to the brim with vitamin A, vitamin C and a whole host of other things. Broccoli also contains something called Lutein which is a carotenoid which works in a similar way to beta- carotene in the body, producing vitamin A.

Lutein is essential for perfect the skin because it protects the skin against damage via oxidation. This in turn helps to keep us looking and feeling younger for much longer.

8. Tomatoes

As we know fruit can be a great addition to our diet for a number of reasons and they are great for giving us a burst of energy and vitamins which we need for our body to function every day. As we know tomatoes are a fruit which can be diverse in their uses and they are wonderful for the skin as they contain not only lots of vitamin C, but also a compound known as lycopene.

Lycopene is a carotenoid which is useful for the skin in a number of ways and is similar in its use to lutein. The main role of this carotenoid is to keep the skin protected from the sun and make sure that it stays soft and supple each and every day. It can also help to slow down the signs of aging and prevent wrinkles from forming on the skin.

9. Soy

Soy contains isoflavones which are a type of compound which mimics the role of estrogen in the body but can also block estrogen flow in the body too. Isoflavones can also have a good effect on the skin and will keep it healthy for longer. By eating foods such as soy more often which contain these handy chemicals, you can increase the elasticity in the skin and also make it feel more hydrated and bright, which is therefore better for our skin.

10. Dark Chocolate

Yes, we know what you are thinking. We’ve finally moved away from all of the vegetables and fruit and now we are getting to the good stuff! Chocolate is a super addictive food and it is always great to have as a treat at the end of a long day. You may already know chocolate can help us feel happier every day, and it actually has some extra benefits for the body to enjoy. Chocolate, dark chocolate specifically, is full of antioxidants which can be an essential way to help the skin build up to be thicker and more hydrated.

11. Green Tea

Green tea is one of those drinks which always appears on healthy eating lists because it is full to the brim with vitamins and minerals to keep the body healthy and to make sure that we can stay happier and healthier for much longer. Green tea is great for speeding up our metabolism and it can be a powerful tool in weight loss, but it can also help to keep the skin healthy and protected.

Catechins are chemicals which are found in green tea and they can protect the skin against sun damage and also reduce redness in the skin which can be great for women in particular. Drinking just 1 cup of green tea each day can be the ideal way to stay healthy and make sure that we can stay looking youthful and glowing for a long time.





There is no doubt that these superfoods will do wonder for your skin. But downing sunflower seeds, red peppers, and lemon water won’t give you gorgeous skin if you’re smoking and drinking, eating fried foods, worrying about everything or not getting enough sleep. It’s all about balance and making sure that you have just a little more good. Enjoy foods that make you feel good and they will help you look good too.