10 Surprising Benefits of Drinking Coffee

The benefits of drinking coffee are numerous yet coffee is one of those things that come with all kinds of warnings and restrictions. We’re told that we shouldn’t drink too much. We should be careful with our consumption when we are pregnant or nursing.

We shouldn’t drink too much coffee before bed, and we should try to limit our daily caffeine intake. But, it’s important to remember that there are warnings for near enough everything nowadays. It would be all too easy to read up on what you could and couldn’t eat, and become scared of putting anything at all into your body,

But it’s not all bad. Coffee should certainly be enjoyed in moderation, which is true of most of the things that we enjoy. But, there can be many advantages to enjoying an occasional cup of coffee. Let’s take a look at these surprising benefits to drinking coffee.

1. Drinking Coffee is Nice

We’re going to look at some of the health benefits of coffee further on. But, perhaps the best reason to enjoy it is that when you get the coffee water ratio just right, nothing beats a cup of coffee. Sitting down first thing in the morning with your favorite blend, or heading to your favorite coffee shop on your way to work might be a great way to kick start your day.

Taking five minutes to yourself with something extra special from your home coffee machine might just make your day a little better. Yes, there are health benefits. But it’s ok just to have a cup because it tastes nice, and you want one. There are health benefits to eating chocolate, but as we reach for a square, those aren’t usually what we are thinking about. Just enjoy it if it makes you happy.

2. Drinking Coffee Can Reduce Pain

Many of us deal with pain. You might have aches and pains in your joints after a heavy session at the gym, or when you’ve been out in the cold. Or, you may experience chronic pain due to an illness or accident. You might have many different ways to manage your pain levels, including medication, rest, and massage. But did you know that coffee can play a part?

Coffee can act as a natural anti-inflammatory, and studies show that people that drink a daily cup of coffee feel less intense pain and recover from exercise more quickly. You don’t have to drink it either. Applying coffee grounds, mixed with coconut oil to your skin, can reduce inflammation and puffiness.

3. Coffee Can Aid Digestion

Most of us have suffered from digestive issues from time to time. For some, it’s a daily struggle as they battle IBS and other digestive tract conditions. For others, it’s an occasional concerning trip to the toilet, for one reason or another.

Whatever the cause or severity, digestive problems are never pleasant. Coffee could help. A 2017 study showed that people that drink coffee have a lower chance of dying from gastrointestinal disease, and most people find that a morning coffee with breakfast helps to keep them regular.

4. Coffee Can Give You a Great Energy Boost

We’re often told that we shouldn’t rely on stimulants like caffeine or sugar for a quick energy boost because there is bound to be a comedown. But, sometimes, a quick energy boost is exactly what you need to get you through a tough day, and a quick cup of coffee is an excellent way of delivering it.

5. A Cup of Coffee Can Be Social

Away from the health benefits, a cup of coffee can be a social aid. Do you and your friends ever meet for a coffee? Or sit around the break room at work chatting over a coffee? There’s something about hot drinks that gets people chatting around a table in a way that ice-cold water never would. Perhaps it’s merely because warm drinks are relaxing, which encourages us to talk and lowers our defenses.

6. Coffee Can Boost Your Mental Health

A 2013 study showed that drinking one or two coffees every day boosts feel-good neurotransmitters in the brain, which can improve our moods and even act as a mild antidepressant. While this is unlikely to help more serious mental health issues, it could give you a much-needed boost when you are feeling down. Coffee can also help you to prevent mental fatigue from being tired and run down.

7. Other Health Benefits of Drinking Coffee

Those aren’t the only health benefits of coffee, of course. Coffee could reduce the risks of you developing diabetes, Parkinson’s, liver damage, heart disease, stroke, some cancers, multiple sclerosis, eye disease, melanoma, heart failure, and dementia. There have been many studies on coffee and its effects on the human body, and many suggestions that drinking it in moderation can have a positive impact on your health. But, most agree that moderation is vital.

8. Improved Creativity

When you feel more alert and energetic, you are often more creative. You think more clearly, you can process your ideas quickly, and you are more likely to come up with new ideas. Sometimes, it’s not the coffee that boosts creativity, but the break that you take to make it.

9. Improved Coordination

Many of us struggle with coordination when we become tired. It’s harder to coordinate our movements and control our fine motor skills when we don’t feel alert. A cup of coffee can be a short term aid to coordination.

10. Coffee Could Speed Up Your Metabolism

Coffee can be great for weight loss. When you drink coffee, you burn calories faster, but you are also less likely to overeat as you feel fuller. Aiding digestion can also help your body process food more quickly, supporting your metabolism.

Most Importantly, a Cup of Coffee Is a Great Chance to Relax

Lets face it, stress is a massive problem in today’s society. Most of us feel stressed out sometimes, especially when we’ve got a lot on. Take a break, have a cup of coffee, and take some time for yourself. It could help you to relax and unwind.

So, the next time you need a cup of coffee to get you going in the morning or to pick you up from an afternoon slump, don’t worry about it. It might just be improving your health and well being.

