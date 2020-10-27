10 Foolproof Ways To Keep Your Fitness Motivation Up

How can you motivate yourself to work out so you can stay fit? In this day and age, people are more than interested in fitness motivation so they can keep it up and stay healthy. Over the past fifty years, working out has slowly become a huge part of our culture. The likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger et al. really made people stop and look at the fitness motivation and what it takes to make it a habit. They saw it as a clique and a community, instead of seeing it as something that people do as a boring and tedious necessity.

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of getting a workout done. You feel physically better, you feel useful, and you mentally receive a boost. When you’re in the mood, and you’ve got all the energy in the world, heading to the gym or going for a run isn’t difficult at all. It’s actually more difficult and more draining to stay at home and skip everything.

It’s a little different when you’re really not in the mood, though. There are times when this happens – perhaps you’re feeling drained from work, or perhaps you’ve overloaded for a few weeks and need a lighter session this time around. Whether you’re a beginner or a veteran, getting up and going can be really difficult.

Thankfully, we can all keep our fitness motivation up when it comes to going for a run, hitting the local gym, and eating the right foods at the right times. For some reason, fitness and exercising always come with the idea that it’s meant to be ‘no pain; no gain’. It really doesn’t have to be as strenuous as the stereotyping ideas suggest. Here are some things we can do to keep up our motivation each and every week.

1. Be Positive About Your Progress And The Future

It all really starts with a positive outlook. If you can’t think about the future in a positive light, then you’re going to struggle throughout your fitness journey. By no means do you have to be delusional and think of things that are impossible, but suggesting that you WILL reach whatever you want is no problem. Getting up every single morning and feeling like you’re going to make serious progress gives you some kind of buzz – it makes food go down much easier, and it makes the workout sessions feel a lot more productive. Even if you have a torrid day and a terrible workout, your mind still feels like it was progress.

2. Don’t Compare Yourself To Unrealistic Standards

When we begin our journey in the fitness world, we often look at how we want to be. We’ll see people that are at the very top of their game. Unfortunately, however, there are a few things wrong with this kind of behavior. The chances are that you’ve looked at somebody with completely different genes and a completely different body type to you – so you probably won’t ever look like that. They may have also used some kind of steroid to get to where they are. Photoshop also gets used a lot when it comes to modelling and making oneself look near perfect. Don’t compare yourself to these kinds – focus on making yourself the best possible you.

3. Create Social Media Accounts!

Lots of people like to create social media accounts when you try new things because the opportunities thereafter become seemingly endless. You can create one to show off your progress – or just keep things logged down for your own viewing. You could also build up a following while you work on yourself and create all kinds of money-making opportunities. Of course, the main reason is that it’s fun and allows you to meet like minded people who are hoping to complete the same goals as you!

4. Drink Lots Of Water And Eat Enough!

When you have very little energy to function, that’s when you can feel like staying at home would be the right option for the day. Get some more food into your belly and drink plenty of water – you’ll be surprised at just how motivated you become when you’re not as lethargic as you were about an hour before. It sounds really simple, but it will do an awful lot for the way you see the rest of the day and how you see your fitness schedule.

5. Don’t Force Yourself To Train When You Don’t Feel Like It

Again, this isn’t meant to be a case of putting yourself through torment in order to reach the goals you’ve been chasing for a while. If you need to rest and feel as though you’ve trained far too much, then you can absolutely rest for a few days. Fitness is a long-term thing, and you don’t lose gains after a week of terrible eating, etc. If you don’t want to go, then take a break, use these 25 ways to take care of yourself. You’ll feel a lot better, and you’ll be raring to go again. You’ll often find the lasting respite makes you want to get back into the grind.

6. Get Some Nice Outfits For Training

This isn’t the most essential part of training, but it can play a big part in how you feel while you’re doing your workouts. Getting some attractive sportswear and showing it off while you exercise can do a lot for your confidence – and the way you look. You’re probably not trying to attract everyone towards you, but it’s nice to know that you’re killing it style-wise while you’re killing it exercise-wise. Also, when you look good, you tend to feel good – so that’s only going to help you while you push for those coveted gains.

7. Surround Yourself With Fitness Motivation

You are a product of your environment. Pretty much everything you think of and every decision you’ve made is off the back of what has influenced you over the years. With that said, it’s wise to get some fitness motivation around you if you want to really get into the zone for the long-term. Watch videos, make plans, listen to podcasts – these kinds of things will turn you into a real fan of fitness.

It’s also wise to surround yourself with people who are striving for the same goal as you. You’ll want to be around people who talk about making progress and who are positive about their sessions. There’s nothing worse than asking someone to train with you and hearing excuses or negative people who only want to bring you down.

8. Learn To Enjoy The Feeling

This might sound quite sadistic, but a lot of people enjoy the feeling of getting a good workout in. They also enjoy the post-workout muscle soreness because it makes them feel as though they’ve done a good job. If you can get used to the feeling and enjoy it, then you won’t have to worry about what things will be like the next day. Not everyone hates it, but many feel as though they could go without!

9. Get A Personal Trainer Involved

A personal trainer quite literally is paid to keep you motivated and to make you a better physical specimen than you were before. While they’ll cost a small fee, they’ll do a great job of writing out programs and making the entire process easier. When you have an experienced professional who can provide results, it keeps you switched on. You won’t want to let them down, and you’ll want to be one of their best ever clients!

10. Set Genuine Goals

When you have goals in front of you, it makes the fitness motivation side of things much easier. We love reaching targets and ticking boxes – it’s an unusual but addicting feeling. It makes us want to do it even more. So, whether it’s a particular strength level, weight, or whatever you want, be sure to write it down so that you can see a finishing line at the end of your hard work.

