What’s Best for Anti-Aging – Broccoli or Kale?

The battle is on, what are the best greens to eat for anti-aging – is it Broccoli or Kale or something else perhaps? What we do know is that green vegetables and leafs are packed full of antioxidants and chlorophyll which work wonders in the anti-aging process. Beauty does come from within, especially when these awesome greens are involved.

Aging is an irreversible process (still!) that we all eventually end up going through but how we age is what differentiates us. You may say genes are they key factor in here and to some extent you may be right but in fact it all comes down to how you treat your body. Even with the best of genes, let yourself go and loose, sagging skin and wrinkles will knock on your door just like that. So treat your body with respect and nourish it with nutritional foods, allow yourself a good night sleep, hydrate it and you will notice people starting to compliment you on your radiating skin.

Green leafs and green vegetables are right at the top on the anti-aging products list as they are packed with antioxidants and chlorophyll. The resemblance between chlorophyll and blood’s structures reaches a striking 70% so no wonder chlorophyll works miracles on us. It oxygenates the blood, stimulates the hemoglobin production and helps clean the liver from any toxic substances like nicotine. Generally speaking, the greener the vegetables the more chlorophyll, the better!



Here is a Top 5 Anti-aging Greens:

Try and incorporate as many servings of any of the five in your daily menu and the results will shortly show.

Broccoli – If you are not a big fan of it keep reading, you might just fall in love with it. It is packed with antioxidants, fiber, vitamin A, zinc, vitamin K, vitamin C and the list could go on. In fact, did you know that by incorporating a single serving of 100 grams of broccoli you will get 150% of your recommended daily amount of vitamin C? Basically, broccoli has got everything you could possibly wish for. Along with its anti-aging benefits, broccoli is also known to help reducing cancer risk, prevent osteoarthritis and protect skin against the harmful UV lights when applied directly to the skin. For maximum benefits, eat it raw in salads or lightly steamed.

Kale – also known as “the queen of greens” kale has got amazing nutritional qualities. It is rich in antioxidants, iron, vitamin K, vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, it has great anti-inflammatory properties and it has zero fat whilst being high in fiber. Add it to salads, juice the leaves or turn it into healthy chips (season and dehydrate on the lowest oven temperature for 2-3 hours) for maximum benefits.

Spinach – rich in potassium, iron, protein, magnesium, beta-carotene and vitamin A, spinach is another wonder green leaf. It helps with asthma and cancer prevention, lowers blood pressure, bone health and radiant, glowing hair and skin. To get the most of its benefits, eat it raw in salads or sandwiches, juice it or incorporate in soups right before turning the hob off.

Collard – this underrated vegetable comes packed with vitamin A, vitamin E, manganese and four amazing antioxidants (caffeic acid, kaempferol. quercetin and ferulic acid) that lower the risk of oxidative stress in cells. To put it simply, it helps rejuvenate cells and lower cholesterol whilst preventing cancer. Could it get any better? Yes, it can as collard is also your digestive system’s best friend as it is high in fiber and has also got anti-inflammatory properties. Serve lightly steamed or juice the leaves for maximum benefits.

Parsley – this underrated herb that is nothing but a plate garnish for many of us, is in fact an excellent source of nutrients. It is rich in antioxidants, vitamin A and C, beta-carotene, folic acid and volatile oils. It helps keeping a healthy heart whilst preventing rheumatoid arthritis, colon cancer or diabetes. Eat it raw in salads, wraps for maximum benefits or sprinkle it on top of your soups, pesto sauces or any other food for that matter. Via healththoroughfare.com

So which one is better? Broccoli or Kale? That really depends on you. Whichever one you prefer and can incorporate into your diet – is the one which will work better for you and give you that youthful glow!