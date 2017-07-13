Want to live to 100? Drink Wine

Debating whether or not to have that glass of wine tonight? Should you even drink wine?
Meet Florence Bearse. She just turned 100 years old, and was interviewed by her local TV news station in Bangor, Maine.
Known for her no-nonsense attitude and sense of humor at the Westgate Center for Rehabilitation, Florence did not shy away from sharing her secret: wine.
“I like my wine. Don’t take it away from me,” she said.
The event was complete with all the fixings, including birthday cake, balloons and gifts.
Bearse said she ran a restaurant in Lagrange where she dedicated her life to serving others.
“The people have taken me I think. They understand me. That I’m crazy,” Bearse joked.
Originally from Massachusetts, she said it did not take long to find the beauty of Maine.
“Maine is beautiful. I tell everybody, ‘You want a trip? Go to Maine,’” she said.
Florence spent much of her time joking around during the party, making faces and laughing.
She even had some advice for those looking to make it as far as she has:
“Don’t take any baloney!” Bearse said.
And she’s not kidding around. See the full interview via wlbz2.com
Why Wine is Good for You
Florence might just be on to something. Here is some information if you drink wine.
According to Health magazine, the list of wine’s benefits is long—and getting more surprising all the time. Already well-known as heart healthy, wine in moderation might help you lose weight, reduce forgetfulness, boost your immunity, and help prevent bone loss.
With America likely to edge out France and Italy in total wine consumption in the near future, according to one analyst, and with women buying more than 6 out of every 10 bottles sold in this country, were happy to report that wine may do all of the following:
3. Boost your body’s defenses
In one British study, those who drank roughly a glass of wine a day reduced by 11% their risk of infection by Helicobacter pylori bacteria, a major cause of gastritis, ulcers, and stomach cancers. As little as half a glass may also guard against food poisoning caused by germs like salmonella when people are exposed to contaminated food, according to a Spanish study.
So ladies and gents, the next time you raise a glass of vino, don’t feel so bad!