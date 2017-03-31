Two Cats and Two Bells Equals Amazing Video

So if you have ever had a cat, you know that they rule the house. Well this video proves it – “Please sir, can I have some more”. There is something about this video that is fascinating and I can’t stop watching it!

I really like the part when the tabby cat on the left rings the the black and white cat’s bell. The black and white cat gives the other cat a look – hey that is not fair – that was MY BELL!

I have two cats. Anyone know where I can buy the bells? (I am not nearly so confident this would work with mine but trying would be fun) https://t.co/NGZMb7pnou — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) March 31, 2017

I often get to the point when I question whether I've had enough of Twitter. But then I see two cats ringing bells and all is well. — Thucky (@Thuckster__) March 31, 2017

Today a video of two cats ringing bells beat all your million dollar programmatic buys, carefully scripted videos and influencer marketing — Suffian Rahman (@suffianr) March 31, 2017

If only there was some kind of cat video on twitter where two cats are ringing bells to get food. That would be ace — Jim (@BarcaJim) March 31, 2017

https://twitter.com/RWFreeman/status/847793103075508225