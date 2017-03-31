Two Cats and Two Bells Equals Amazing Video

thepoke.co.uk

So if you have ever had a cat, you know that they rule the house. Well this video proves it  – “Please sir, can I have some more”. There is something about this video that is fascinating and I can’t stop watching it!

I really like the part when the tabby cat on the left rings the the black and white cat’s bell. The black and white cat gives the other cat a look – hey that is not fair – that was MY BELL!

https://twitter.com/RWFreeman/status/847793103075508225

