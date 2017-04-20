The Women’s Health Big Book of Exercises: Four Weeks to a Leaner, Sexier, Healthier You!

Revised edition includes 100 new exercises!

The Women’s Health Big Book of Exercises is the essential workout guide for anyone who wants a better body. As the most comprehensive collection of exercises ever written specifically for women, this book is a body-shaping power tool for both beginners and longtime fitness buffs alike. This book contains hundreds of useful tips, the latest findings in exercise science, and cutting-edge workouts from the world’s top trainers.

Backed by the authority of Women’s Health magazine, this updated and revised edition features 100 new exercises in 20 workouts designed by BJ Gaddour, the Fitness Director of Men’s Health magazine, and 1,350 photographs, showing movements for every muscle and training plan to match every fitness goal.

Price: $13.67