5 Resolutions for a Better Marriage This Year

This year make a resolution that really matters. Whether its the New Year or we hit some other milestone, it is good to give some consideration to something important, to a better marriage. We are all busy and sometimes it’s easy to forget that we need to nurture our relationships with our spouse.

Marriage is a beautiful union between two people who love each other, but sometimes other things get in the way of expressing our feelings for our partners. If this sounds all too familiar, improving your marriage might be a worthwhile resolution.

Being a parent often leaves little time for the other aspects of life. Whether you have one child or twelve, parenting is a full-time job. Not full-time as in 40 hours a week, but full-time as in 24 hours a day. Add in your job, household chores, stress and life, there is not a lot of time left over. The good news is that a few simple things can make a BIG difference in making a better marriage.

Tips for a Better Marriage: What Can I Do to Improve My Relationship?

There are many goals we can set to improve our marriages. Here are some areas that often need work:

Talk to Each Other

Communicating with your partner is essential to maintaining a healthy relationship. Maybe you just don’t have the time to talk to each other as much as you once did, or maybe all of your conversations are about the children. While it’s important to discuss parenting, it’s also important to talk to each other about your feelings, goals, and experiences.

Work as a Team

Both partners should have a say in decisions about marriage and family. If one partner does all of the decision making, the other may feel hurt and resentful. And those feelings can drive a wedge between a husband and wife. If either you or your spouse does all of the decision making, it is vital to work to regain a balance of power.

Make Time for Each Other

You may not spend enough time alone together. It’s often quite difficult when you have kids, but a marriage will be much happier if a couple can spend some time alone together on a regular basis. Whether it’s a late dinner for two after the kids are in bed or a romantic weekend getaway, enjoying one another’s company without interruption can strengthen the bond between a man and a woman.

Fight Fair

All married couples argue, but some do so more productively than others. Learning how to communicate with each other is important. It is crucial to fight fair. Avoid name-calling and other things that are only meant to hurt your partner. Try not to raise your voice, and listen to what your partner has to say. If both partners can do these things, they’re not really fighting. They’re simply discussing something that they don’t agree on. And never ever say something you will regret later.

Find Ways to Appreciate your Spouse

When we’ve been married for a long time, we often take our partners for granted. Little things like a love note in the lunchbox or sending flowers for no reason are thoughtful ways to show your partner how much you care.

Even if your marriage is good, improving it is always a worthwhile goal. Most of us could use a little work in one area or another. Striving to be the best spouse you can be will make life more fulfilling for both you and your spouse.

Your marriage is important! How are you going to improve it? #marriagetiptuesday: Add a relationship goal to your resolution list this year. pic.twitter.com/2xHsj7Vn9k — Aaron Anderson, M.S. (@MarriageDr) January 3, 2018

Can your marriage become stronger and happier in just 30 days? Check out the 30 Day Marriage Challenge from iMom.com