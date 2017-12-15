Baby it’s cold outside. When the temperatures drop you need something warm and the best thing is yummy hot cocoa. If peppermint swirl hot cocoa recipe is one of my favorites. The best kind of cocoa is homemade and it’s something the whole family will love. For the holidays it’s great to use a candy cane are two for a stir stick.

This pepperminty hot chocolate is a classic and easy recipe that anyone can make. But with a peppermint twist it is sure to please and delight. This is the perfect drink to enjoy on a cold winter’s night, when decorating cookies, after of skiing day, or anytime you want a delightful warm beverage.

I mean who doesn’t love a steaming cup of hot cocoa? This recipe has a few simple ingredients and is sure to please Try it you’ll like it!

How to Make Peppermint Swirl Hot Cocoa

Ingredients:

1/3 cup of chocolate chips

4 cups milk

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1/4 cup sugar

1/8 teaspoon peppermint extract

1 peppermint stick

Instructions:

Place the chocolate chips in a sauce pan. Pour the milk over the chocolate. Place the pan on medium low heat and cook stirring constantly until the chips just begin to melt. Add the cocoa powder and sugar. Stir until incorporated into the melting chocolate. Dump in the peppermint extract. Turn the heat to medium high and stirring continuously cook the mixture until it begins to boil and the mixture is smooth. Pour into warm mugs and garnish with a peppermint stick.