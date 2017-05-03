What you must do at night to lose weight

You don’t want to undo all the good you did for the day by coming home tomorrow night starving and throwing together a quick and probably not-the-healthiest meal. So now that tomorrow’s lunch, breakfast, and workout gear are all set, take a little time to prep for tomorrow night’s dinner.

Cut up some peppers, zucchini, and sweet potatoes to roast or grill later. Or make an enormous salad, cook up some whole grains like millet or barley, soak quinoa to make this quinoa pizza crust, or get this Apple Honey Glazed Salmon in a dish and store it in the fridge so it’s ready to cook up for tomorrow. If you don’t feel like spending anymore time in the kitchen, even taking 10 minutes to plan what you’re going to eat is half the battle — see below for dinner recipes under 500 calories.

Common sense – think about what you will need and plan for it instead of trying to wing it. That way you won’t have the excuse to eat the wrong foods or not make it to the gym due to lack of preparation.

Via popsugar.com