Mistakes Women Over 40 Should Avoid

Dr. Christine Horner, a nationally known surgeon, author, and natural health expert, talks about many ways that women can take care of their health.

It’s the age-old question, how can I look and feel younger the older I get?

You can try creams or cosmetic procedures, but health expert Dr. Christine Horner says the secret is simply maintaining your health.

She writes all about it in her new book “Radiant Health, Ageless Beauty.” Via fox47news.com

Dr. Horner says the 4 big mistakes women over 40 make are: 1. Mismanaging menopause 2. Accepting weight gain 3. Not loving their self 4. Heart disease

For example, she states that to improve menopause symptoms naturally you can begin by cutting out the junk foods especially processed foods, sugar, red meat and excess alcohol. Instead favor organically grown fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds and omega-3 fatty acids. Also, it is important to

• Exercise regularly—even as little as 30 minutes of brisk walking every day can have profound benefits.

• Get the most out of your sleep by going to bed by 10 p.m. and getting up before 6 a.m.

• Minimize stress. Take an inventory of your life and identify everything that you find stressful. Make adjustments in those over which you have some control. For those you have no control over, it’s important to minimize the harm they can cause by practicing an effective stress-reducing technique every day such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing.

In addition to these healthy diet and lifestyle changes, there are a variety of herbs that can help to balance your hormones and alleviate uncomfortable symptoms.