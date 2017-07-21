How to Get Rid of Vaginal Odor With These Simple Home Remedies

Every single woman of childbearing age seems to suffer from vaginal odor at least one time during their lives and needs to know how to get rid of vaginal odor. In fact, the vagina has its own natural odor, as this kind of feminine odor occurs due to inside factors such as hormonal functions or your monthly menstrual cycle, and other factors such as the bacteria available in your vagina or foods intake daily. But when you notice your vagina having different smell, which can be described as “fishy odor”, and sometimes follows up by many unpleasant symptoms like itching, redness and vaginal discharge, it is the sign of infection.

Causes of Vaginal Odor

There are many reasons can cause unpleasant vaginal odor, some of common ones are listed below:

– Vaginal infections: This can be considered as the most common cause of vaginal odor. Bacterial vaginosis and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like trichinosis can lead to vaginal odor, vaginal discharge, itching and irritation.

– Pregnancy: A lot of pregnant women experience unusual vaginal odor, which is normally caused by the increase of hormone secretions and more sweat glands activities in the vaginal area during pregnancy.

– Intercourse: Sexual activities with your partner can cause foul-smell vaginal odor to women. The amount of semen inside vagina, along with the movement of intercourse can eventually cause bacteria unbalance and yeast infections.

How to Get Rid of Vaginal Odor? Natural Remedies Can do The Trick!

Vaginal odor can go away on its own, however, if you want to get rid of this embarrassing problem soon, just pick some of these natural treatments below and try them at home.

1. Plain yogurt

Plain yogurt is a very good source of lactobacillus which is a kind of natural probiotics that can help keep the bacterial balance inside your vagina and prevent the infections and strange odor from coming back.

It is strong recommended for women to eat 1 cup of yogurt on a daily basis to benefit overall health. Also, note in mind that we should only consume plain, unflavored yogurt with no sugar or added preservative ingredients for the best use.

2. Vinegar

So want to know how to get rid of vaginal odor with vinegar? Both apple cider vinegar and white vinegar are very effective to treat bacterial vaginosis and unpleasant vaginal odor. Due to their high level of acidic ingredients, vinegar can help restore the natural pH level of the vaginal flora, hence keeping the amount of good and bad bacteria balanced. Furthermore, apple cider vinegar and white vinegar have antibacterial properties that can kill bad bacteria, control their growth as well as reduce the inflammation.

To treat vaginal odor with vinegar, you only need to add a half cup of white or apple cider vinegar to a bath with warm water, a pinch of salt then soak your vagina for a few minutes. After that, clean it with warm water and tap dry. Repeat the remedy a few times a week until the situation get better.

3. Fenugreek

The reason why Fenugreek is one of the most effective remedies for vaginal odor is that it helps balance hormone level when it is used on a daily basis. Fenugreek seeds have been proved to be beneficial for women’s health as they also help regulate menstrual cycle as well as reduce the chance of bacteria growth by strengthening your immune system.

Fenugreek often be made into tea. You can add 1 (or 2) teaspoon(s) of fenugreek seeds into water and boil it up. Then use the strainer to strain the tea, add honey or sugar as your favorite and drink. At the beginning, you might find it hard to consume but after you get used to its taste, you can drink it regularly.

4. Baking soda

Not only being popular in many food recipes and in the kitchen, baking soda can also be a helpful method to solve the feminine smell from your vagina. Since it can balance the pH level of the body, those bacteria won’t have any chances to develop, then the smell will go away.

To use baking soda as a home remedy for vaginal odor, you can add a few tablespoons of baking soda into bath water and soak in it for 30 minutes. Or you can mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda with warm water and drink every morning for a few days until the problem has relieved.

5. Water

Want to know how to get rid of vaginal odor with water? Not drinking enough water is the main reason to make your body dehydrated, thus your body can’t flush all toxins and harmful bacteria out. Therefore, one of the best ways to eliminate that smell from your genital organs is drinking 2 to 3 litters of water every day. Avoid sugary drink or coffee as they are not good for your health.

Also, remember to always keep your body clean with proper soap or shower gel every day.

Other Tips to Prevent Vaginal Odor

– Avoid wearing tight clothes, especially tight panties for long duration.

– Keep your body and your clothes clean.

– Avoid spicy and sugary food products.

– Use condoms while having sex with your partner to prevent bacterial vaginosis and other STIs.

– Keep an eye on your feminine health and consult a doctor if the situation repeats many times.