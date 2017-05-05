How to Burn Belly Fat in Under 10 Minutes

Want to find out how to really burn belly fat? Many studies show that the people with the largest belly bulge are at the most risk for life-threatening diseases. Here is a 9 minute workout that will target your core and up your calorie burn to get rid of that belly fat.

Years ago, abs workouts were all about lying on the floor doing crunches. And while sit-ups definitely work your core, they don’t do a lot to burn away the fat that’s hiding your (future) six-pack.

Today, we know that the best abs routines take a two-pronged approach: They target your core and they torch a ton of calories (so you can see that muscle you’ve been working so hard to build).

How to Burn Belly Fat:

Yes, there are some exercises like the plank and side plank that you’ll hold for a while, but there are also multi-muscle movements that get your entire body working. The planks allow you to deeply activate your abs even while you “rest,” and the fast-paced movements (like the knee tucks) get you moving athletically for big-time calorie burn.

As a result, you’ll torch more fat as you seriously blast your abs.

