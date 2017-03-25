The Healthiest Fast Food to Eat and Where to Find It

Are you a fast food lover but are looking for the healthiest fast food to eat? As we are all aware, most fast foods are based on cheap and unhealthy ingredients which are not good for our bodies. It’s true that we have all had a huge share of unhealthy sandwich or burgers once in a while after a busy or lazy day. However, nowadays things are fast changing.

Fast doesn’t mean unhealthy anymore – fast-food joints have now started offering healthy alternatives ranging from nutritious soups and fresh whole grains to healthy salads and desserts. Some major fast-food restaurants offering exclusively healthy options on the menu are listed below.

Restaurants That Provide the Healthiest Fast Food to Eat

1. McDonalds

If you are a lover of burger, then you most definitely understand what I mean when I mention McDonald. This joint has been a rich fast-food restaurant for a long time now. However, recent study shows that McDonald is leading among other fast food joints in overhauling its menu in order to offer a hearty and waist-friendly menu.

Healthy option

What healthy choice should you make at this joint the next time you dine here? I would advise you to choose Bacon Ranch Salad with Grilled Chicken and half the dressing.

What are the nutritional values of this meal?

First it has vegetables, fiber, has some lean protein, calcium from cheese and bacon. In addition, one can chose apple slices for added fiber. All these are a healthy since;

i. Fiber and vegetables helps to maintain healthy bowel movement, lowers cholesterol levels, helps to control blood sugar and aids in maintaining a healthy weight.

ii. Calcium is good for proper functioning of the heart, nerves, and muscles and helps to protect from diseases such as cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure.

iii. Lean meat is a good source of protein.

2. Chipotle Mexican Grill

This restaurant specializes in foods such as tacos, burritos, vegetables, guacamole, salads, lean meat, rice and beans. It makes an everyday effort to use only organic ingredients and meat from naturally raised animals.

Healthy fast food option

To stay on the safe side, chose soft tacos, with chicken or barbacoa, vegetables and green tomatillo salsa.

Nutritional benefits

i. This meal is made up of soft tacos which all make up 520 calories which are not so high for a single meal.

ii. It has fiber which aids in digestion, bowel movement and lowers cholesterol levels.

iii. Has sodium which helps to balance fluids in the body and send nerve impulses

iv. Has protein which is a body building block for bones, blood and nerves among others.

3. Wendy’s

Although this fast food joint is well known for hamburgers, French fries and chicken sandwiches, it has topped the list in providing some healthy alternatives. Some of them include delicious chicken salads, grilled chicken wraps and strawberry field chicken salad that looks totally amazing.

Healthiest fast food to eat

I would advise you to take Grilled Chicken Wrap that has a side salad. It also comes with extra lettuce, red onion, tomato and a garden side salad.

Nutritional benefits

i. This meal has protein from chicken which is a good body building block.

ii. Has veggies which improve on digestion

iii. Is packed with carbohydrates which are a rich source of energy which fuels most body parts.

4. KFC

This is an international fast food restaurant that is famous for its deep fried chicken, chicken burgers and chicken nuggets. However, these restaurants now serve healthy meals such as corn cobs, green beans and grilled chicken pieces.

Healthy option

When you go to KFC, try Kentucky Grilled Chicken Thigh with Green Beans and House side salad

Nutritional benefits

Why is this meal healthy? First the entire meal has 210 calories, 800mg sodium, 7g carbs, 22g protein, 3g sugar and 11g fat. This is a healthy option since it will keep your calorie in check as well as your energy levels . The proteins, fiber and vegetables are ideal for an active day making it a standard meal for you any day.

5. Subway

This fast-food restaurant that sells salads and sandwiches is also famous for a number of healthy meals. Some of them include vegetables, whole grain bread and salad with chicken breast among others.

Healthy option

How about Double Chicken Chopped Salad with Honey Mustard Dressing?

Nutritional benefit

1 plate of the healthy salad above contains 300 calories, 810mg sodium, 36g protein, 20g sugars, 28g carbs and 5g fat. As you can see, this meal has low calories with a healthy and perfect combination.

You are what you eat! This is the main reason why you should choose your meal wisely while considering the amount of calories in each component individually. Fast food can be unhealthy and it only predisposes you to possible diseases. This shows you can choose healthy meals everywhere you go – fast or slow! Do this enough times and maybe you have earned that juicy burger on your next visit 🙂