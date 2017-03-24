Find Out Why Beauty Blogger’s Belly Photo Went Viral

Ruth Lee has a gorgeous Instagram account where she regularly posts adorable photos of her 4-month-old daughter Presley and her handsome husband Dakota and demonstrates the latest highlighters and hair extensions.

Instead, the 25-year-old — who did everything she could to stay healthy and active during her pregnancy including using “every kind of stretch mark prevention you could think of” — was horrified by her belly. “I couldn’t believe it was me,” she wrote.

“I followed SO many pregnant models during my pregnancy. And when they photographed themselves pool-side 5 minutes postpartum, I thought, ‘Wow! I hope that happens to me!’”

The pic showed her belly with stretch marks and gauze covering her C-section scar. Most of her Instagram Posts look like this: