10 Easy Ways to Feed Your Soul Today

Are you feeling the need to feed your soul? Feeling a bit down or depleted? Those are the signs that you may need to take some time for self-care. Especially women who are wives and mothers, or women who have a busy life, we often think about others well before we think about ourselves.

What we don’t realize is that if we don’t take care of ourselves, we can’t effectively take care of the ones we love. Women, it’s time to learn to pamper yourself and feed your soul!

Imagine what will transpire when your thoughts no longer pull you all over the place but rather connect your mind, body and spirit. It’s important that everyday you find at least one way to feed your soul.

Do you even know how to pamper your inner soul? Here are 10 easy ways to get you started today:

Take a Bath

Set aside an hour one evening or during the weekend. Fill up your bathtub with your favorite bubble bath and soak. Every woman knows that a long, hot bubble bath can soak away the cares of the day. Why not set aside the time and take one soon? Need inspiration? Find out how to make your own DIY Tropical Bath Salts.

Go for a Walk in Nature

Exercise or a brisk walk can clear your mind and nurture your inner soul. It also does great things for your body. Whether the air is crisp and cool or warm and breezy, going for a leisurely walk can make the difference in how you feel. Have you heard of forest therapy?

Share the Love

Nothing pampers your soul like getting the love and attention of your children, spouse, pets, friends or family! Bear hugs, sticky kisses and tail wags can make even the worst day seem better.

Splurge for a Spa Day

Talk about being indulged, this can be the full monty. Go for the bells and whistles treatment – facial, massage, mani-pedi. Why not get the works? Remind yourself that you’re worth the time and money you’ll be spending and that think of it as an investment in your soul work.

Dance it Out

Listen to your favorite music. It has been said that “music sooths the savaged soul.” Find your favorite tunes and relax. Make up a playlist on Spotify or Apple Music and tune in when you start feeling stressed. You may even want to sing or dance like no one’s watching.

Keep Yourself Hydrated

Be sure to drink plenty of water or whatever low sugar beverage you like. Dehydration can make you feel run down and inhibit clear thinking. Take a few minutes to drink a cold glass of water and you’ll pamper your mind as well as your soul.

You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul

Start a Journal

Let out some of the feelings you may have been keeping bottled up inside. Don’t suppress tears if you feel them coming. It’s been said that crying is good for the soul; it may be time to let the tears fall.

Practice Gratitude

While you have your journal out, list three things that you like about yourself. Quite often we’re guilty of not thinking well of ourselves. Take a few minutes and seriously think about things you admire about yourself and write them down. List things you are grateful for, list the things that make you feel good right now.

Connect with Others

Reach out and touch someone. Is there a friend you’ve lost touch with? Now would be a great time to reconnect. Talking with an old friend can be a good way to feed your soul. Who have you been missing? Or make a new friend, volunteer or give of yourself. What you get back will fill up your senses.

Be Still

Put the phone down and unplug, even for a few minutes. Whether you meditate or pray or just sit quietly with no distractions, it will help center you. Meditation and prayer can both be revitalizing. It can also reach a part of your soul that nothing else will.

It’s that old saying that in the airplane, you need to put the mask on YOURSELF first before you help anyone else. If you want to be a better wife or mother or just feel at peace, you need to take some steps to recharge and renew.

Take the time to pamper yourself and feed your soul. If you’re relaxed and at ease it will show through in the love you give, the time you spend, and how you make others feel.