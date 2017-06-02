Buying all those products to keep your skin looking young and glowing can get expensive. The good news is that there are plenty of products that you can make yourself that work great and are natural. Check out these 10 Amazing DIY Anti-Aging Skin Care Products.

As time passes, our skin inevitably shows the signs of aging. Even tough this is a very natural process, there are many people who would wish to slow this down and have more years in their life without wrinkled skin. In order to help, the beauty industry sells tons of products – however, many of them can get really expensive.

Nature has its way with helping with slowing down aging signs, so there’s a reason why many people turn to organic and homemade products to keep their skin young and healthy. There are many beauty recipes for slowing aging signs, so in this article we picked ten for you and we hope that you are going to find the one that will suit you the most.

1. Sea Buckthorn and Green Tea Moisturizer

via myhealthygreenfamily.com

Sea buckthorn oil is very helpful when it comes down to treating damaged and wrinkled skin. Other ingredients that can be helpful as well are the mango butter and the aloe vera. The first one is known for its antioxidant properties, thanks to which it prevents the wrinkles from forming. On the other hand, the aloe vera is known for its anti-inflammation properties and is really beneficial to skin regeneration. Check out the link to find out more about this cream.

2. DIY Anti-Aging Night Cream

via scratchmommy.com

There are many essential oils that can help you in keeping your skin young and healthy and this night cream includes some of them. For this one, here are the ingredients that you need to make it yourself at home – 41 grams unrefined sweet almond oil, 13 grams cold-pressed rosehip seed oil & organic cold-pressed evening primrose oil, 5 grams unrefined cocoa butter wafers, 5 grams naturally and sustainably-sourced beeswax pellets, ¼ tsp vitamin E oil, 25 drops lemon essential oil, 12 drops geranium essential oil, 5 drops carrot seed carrier oil and ¼ cup water or floral hydrosol.

3. DIY Toner with Green Tea and Pomegranate

via helloglow.co

Here’s another way you can keep your skin healthy and young-looking without the use of cream, masks or serums. You can prepare at home an anti-aging toner, for which you need 1/4 cup green tea, 1/8 cup pure pomegranate juice and 1/8 cup filtered water. Using pomegranate can help you in increasing collagen production and it also helps in regenerating skin cells – these two slow down the formation of wrinkles.

4. DIY Natural Sugar Scrub

via soapdelinews.com

If you’re struggling with oily or acne-prone, then definitely give this scrub a try. It contains many natural ingredients from which our skin can benefit a lot. We’ll name just few and some of their properties: shea butter helps in tissue cell regenaration and boosts collagen production, while also works as great moisturizer and leaves the skin shiny; argan oil, for example, tightens the skin and smooths out the skin – it makes our skin appear younger.

5. DIY Anti-Aging Facial Toner

via simplepurebeauty.com

To prepare this anti-aging serum, you need 1/2 cup brewed and cooled green tea, 1/4 cup witch hazel and 10 drops of essential oils combined. Use the green tea because it helps in flushing out toxins and boosts skin rejuvenation, while it also reduces dark under eye circles and puffy eyes. It can also delay skin aging such as sun damage, age spots, fine lines and wrinkles. The witch hazel can kill the bacteria in our skin pores and reduces inflammation.

6. DIY Anti-Aging Eye Cream

via simplepurebeauty.com

The under eye area is one those places where the aging signs are most visible, so that’s why it’s important to take good care of it to slow down the process. For that cause, you can use few ingredients to help you – coconut oil will nourish the skin and has anti-fungal properties, while other oils such as the rosehip seed oil, can reduce the appearance of wrinkles and skin discoloration. To prepare such cream, you need 1/2 oz. cocoa butter, 1 oz. coconut oil, 1/2 oz. rosehip seed oil, 1/2 oz. beeswax and 10 drops frankincense essential oil.

7. DIY Blackberry Walnut Scrub

via prevention.com

This scrub will make you doubt whether to eat it or use it on your skin – it really is that delicious, but it can also do wonders on your skin. To prepare it at home, you need ½ c walnuts and ½ c fresh organic blackberries. The blackberries are a great source of vitamin A, C and E, thanks to which they can reduce the aging signs, while the walnuts provide us with vitamin E as well and work as a gentle exfoliant in this scrub.

8. DIY Anti-Aging Facial Serum with Essential Oils

via mixwellness.com

This cream has two very important ingredients when it comes to anti-aging treatments – lavender and frankincense essential oil. The lavender oil helps in supplying our skin cells with oxygen and nutrition by boosting the blood circulation and it also fights off the bad effects of the pollutants. Frankincense oil tightens the skin and supports the regeneration of healthy cells. For this cream, you need 2 tbsp. red raspberry seed oil, 5 drops lavender essential oil and 5 drops frankincense essential oil.

9. DIY Anti-Aging Avocado Mask

via diyideacenter.com

The reason why you should start using avocado in your anti-aging treatments is because this superfood is high in sterolins that reduce aging spots and soften the skin. Also, it helps in producing collagen that in return prevents aging; the avocado is also rich in vitamins A and B that can rejuvenate the skin. For this mask you just need three ingredients: 1/4 of an avocado, 2 tbsp of juiced pomegranite seeds (approximately 1/2 pomegranate) and 2 tbsp of coconut oil.

10. DIY Anti-Aging Moisturizing Serum

via myhealthyhomemadelife.com

Use this serum if your skin is sensitive and if you’re dealing with redness, inflammation and scaring. Thanks to the used ingredients, the serum contains vitamins and antioxidants that smooth out the wrinkles and enhance the texture of our skin. To prepare this serum, you need the following ingredients: 4 oz jojoba oil, 1/8 cup dried German chamomile flowers, 1 tbsp dried calendula flowers, 1 tbsp dried lavender, 6 drops frankincense essential oil and 6 drops carrot seed oil. You can also use German chamomile essential oil, but this is optional.