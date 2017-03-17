Is Coconut Oil an Effective Treatment for Yeast Infections?



Coconut oil was found to be effective in killing some forms of Candida, which causes candidiasis in humans during a study performed at the University College Hospital in Ibadan, Nigeria. This study was later published in the Journal of Medical Food.For those that suffer with candida, Coconut oil is an anti-fungal by nature, which means it is a yeast-fighter as well. The yeast on the inside is fought by coconut oil and when eaten it relieves these symptoms on the skin as well. It is a natural enhancer of the immune system since it is both anti-bacterial and anti-viral.

The use of Caprylic acid for candida has been done for years and it is one of the medium chain fatty acids that are found in coconut oil. Capric acid and lauric acid, the same as what is found in mother’s milk, are both effective as a long-term cure for candida. They work together with the caprylic acid to achieve the destruction of the yeast. Coconut oil takes care of a variety of candida symptoms.

Symptoms of Candida

*vaginal yeast infection and vaginitis

*itching of the rectum

*thrush- more common in babies

*disruptions of the skin such as diaper rash, cradle cap, seborrheic dermatitis and psoriasis

When using virgin coconut oil to cure thrush in an infant it is recommended that you feed them small portions of it throughout the day. It is not only safe but it helps to meet the nutritional needs of the baby.

There are many forms of coconut oils for the treatment of candida, such as fresh coconut, coconut water, coconut flour, coconut flakes, coconut cream and solid creamed coconut. You can also get coconut oil from coconut milk.

The best is virgin coconut oil when it comes to the benefits of coconut oil and candida. Don’t let the use of the words “extra virgin” with coconut oil mislead you. This is taken from the olive oil industry and there is no such thing or standard when it comes to the production of coconut oil. The use of these words is a ploy used in marketing to help you think that there are more benefits than in virgin coconut oil.

There are numerous companies that now sell coconut oil capsules. Two to four tablespoons of coconut oil each day is what is recommended for people. This is equal to about twenty-eight 1000mg capsules each tablespoon. The companies that sell these recommend three to six of these capsules each day, which is just a couple drops of coconut oil. It is extremely expensive to get enough coconut oil with capsules and a large amount of gelatin is taken in with them. It is best to get coconut oil from one of its natural forms that from the capsules that are on the market today to be sure that you get a full dose each day without the ingestion of large amounts of gelatin.

Now you know the benefits of coconut oil and candida. Take charge of candida, coconut oil is a fantastic cure.

4 Other Natural Remedies for Yeast Infections

Yeast infections are just plain unpleasant, and for many women, dealing with yeast is a chronic battle. But as tempting as it can be to reach for the over-the-counter ovules that claim to cure that infernal itching, natural yeast infection remedies are far better for your overall health and for ensuring the balance of flora in your body that will keep future yeast infections at bay.

You see, you don’t really want to wipe out your system. Within the vagina, a healthy balance of bacteria and yeast — including the Candida albicans yeast responsible for yeast infections — thrive and keeps you healthy. It’s when this balance is thrown off that problems arise.

Women often get yeast infections when they take antibiotics, and it’s no surprise: antibiotics wipe out the bacteria in your body, including the healthy ones keeping the yeast at bay. When this happens, you can end up with a yeast infection or even systemic Candida, if your immune system is very depressed.

If, despite your best efforts, you do get a yeast infection, there are some natural remedies that you can use before turning to ovules and antifungals. Here are five you can find in any supermarket including coconut oil.

But before you try any natural remedies, be sure that what you have actually is a yeast infection and not a similar condition like bacterial vaginosis.

Yogurt is one product that many experts recommend, thanks to active ingredient Lactobacillus acidophilus, which, according to a research review in the Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, shows promising, albeit inconclusive, results pointing to its utility. L. acidophilus can keep Candida at bay, and introducing more L. acidophilus in moments where Candida has taken the upper hand allows the balance in the vagina to be restored. It also produces lactic acid, keeping the vagina’s pH low and not so Candida-friendly.

Other than using Coconut Oil for Yeast Infections You can also try:

