This Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries recipe is for fresh strawberries stuffed with a cream cheese filling and sprinkled with chocolate. Easy to make and delishious to eat.

You’ll love these guilt-free petite cheesecake stuffed strawberries. Enjoy all the goodness of cheesecake in just one bite—no beating or setting required. Substitute in some Stevia for the sugar and they will be low carb too.

Everyone loves strawberries and cheesecake so these are always a hit. The kids will love them too. So easy and perfect for a light dessert or wow your guests at your next dinner party.

Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries Recipe

YIELD: Makes 16-20 stuffed strawberries

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb. fresh strawberries, rinsed and pat dry

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar (or to taste)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Grated White or Dark Chocolate, or blueberries optional

DIRECTIONS:

With a paring knife, cut off the strawberry stems. Cut around the inside of the strawberry, hollowing out slightly and creating a well for the cheesecake. (You can also do this with a small melon baller). Slice the pointed ends off the strawberries to help them stand up straight on a platter.

Place each on a large serving sheet and get ready to fill them.

In a medium bowl, with a standing or handheld electric mixer, beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla until fluffy, about 2 minutes on medium speed. Place mixture in a pastry bag and pipe into each strawberry, adding a little extra to the top. Refrigerate until thoroughly chilled.

Optionally, sprinkle grated chocolate or add a blueberry on top of each stuffed strawberry.

To make this low carb and Keto friendly – substitute sugar for Stevia or another zero calorie sweetener and use dark unsweetened chocolate

Enjoy!

TIP: Don’t make more than 5 hours in advance, or your strawberries will sweat and may become a bit soggy. Be sure to keep them in the fridge until you are ready to serve.