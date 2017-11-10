How to Change your Life in 7 Days

Want to change your life in 7 days? I want the fairy tale. I deserve the fairy-tale. If you are a woman, how often do you say this to yourself? How do you get there?
So what does it take to be a cut above the rest? Here is a seven day program to change bits and pieces of yourself for the better. Just concentrate on one point each day of the week and soon you will feel the results.
1. Know your purpose in life
Day 1 – Your purpose may or may not be career related but it is in a direction that is right for you. Whatever you find as a common theme to the times you are happy and animated, you can assume it is in the direction of your mission in life. Your purpose may be to be a great mom, a yoga instructor or an architect. Identify your purpose or mission and you will find the compass that will point your way to real, true fulfillment.
2. Know your values
Day 2 – What is most important to you? Make a list of your top 5 values and, as you determine your goals for the coming year, make sure they agree with your values in life. If they don’t, you may want to reconsider that goal or change it to better suit your ideals.
3. Know your needs
Day 3 – Take care of yourself if you are a woman. Unmet needs can cause you to live dishonestly. Be honest, do you need to be loved, in control, to be right all the time, or acknowledged? List your top 4 needs and get them met or deal with them before it’s too late. Many go through life depressed and stressed out because they are missing an essential need.
4. Know your passions
Day 4 – Find out what you truly enjoy in life and stick with it. Express your enthusiasm and also honor those that have helped you and inspired you on your journey to become the person you are. Your passions are there, find them!
5. Live from the inside out
Day 5 – Increase your awareness of your inner vision by regularly reflecting in silence or communing with nature. Breathe deeply to get rid of stress and quiet a distracted mind. Often, just sitting in a dimly lit room and listening to classical music will work the same.
6. Honor your strengths
Day 6 – What are your strengths? If you do not know ask someone close to you for answers. Pick out three positive traits that you possess and share them with others. You will be amazed how much self-confidence you will gain by just by expressing your authentic self through your strengths.
7. Give back to the world
Day 7 – When you live authentically and honestly you may find you develop an interconnected sense of being. There is no greater reward or satisfaction then sharing your talents with the world.
All it takes to succeed is to truly want to live fully and to be honest with yourself. Give to yourself first and you will have so much to give to others. Follows these steps and you will change your life in 7 days.